Oliver Tree, Life Goes On Singer, Dead at 32

Oliver Tree, the eccentric singer known for viral hits like â€œAlien Boyâ€ and â€œLife Goes On,â€ has died at the age of 32 following a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro.

The musician born Oliver Tree Nickell was one of six people killed when two helicopters collided mid-air over the Brazilian city; Rio de Janeiro police told the Associated Press that Tree was on one of the helicopter's passenger list, with CNN Brazil confirming that Tree was on board at the time of the crash.

The musician, who initially recorded under the name â€œTree,â€ formed a following by self-releasing his own music over the Internet in the 2010s, including a Thom Yorke-approved cover of Radiohead's â€œKarma Policeâ€ that featured on his debut EP Demons.

After attending CalArts, Tree returned to making music in 2016, including releasing his first official single â€œWelcome to LA.â€ Known for his quirky look and viral, self-directed music videos â€” visuals he would later accuse other artists of ripping off â€” Tree soon became a favorite on TikTok and the festival circuit, culminating with his debut album Ugly Is Beautiful in 2020.

Trending Stories

Tree's second album Cowboy Tears â€” â€œa country album for people who don't like country,â€ he said of the LP â€” arrived in 2022, followed 18 months later by 2023's Alone in a Crowd. Earlier this year, Tree returned to his independent roots to release his fourth album Love You Madly Hate You Badly via his own Alien Boy Records.

In May, the singer announced plans to embark on Oliver Tree World's First World Tour; the South American leg of the trek began May 30 in Mexico and concluded with Tree's final concert, a June 6 show in Sao Paolo.