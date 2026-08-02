3 killed, 21 injured in blast outside Moscow restaurant, mayor calls it terrorist act

2 min read

At least three people were killed and 21 injured in an explosion outside a restaurant in central Moscow on Saturday evening, Russian authorities said.

The blast occurred around 8 pm near a restaurant located in one of Moscow's seven Stalin-era skyscrapers at Kudrinskaya Square, the Russian Interior Ministry said in a statement posted on the social media platform Max.

Authorities said the explosion was caused by a handmade bomb carried by a woman. Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin called the bomb attack a â€œbrutal terrorist act.â€

â€œYesterday, a brutal terrorist act was committed in Moscow that claimed human lives. The victims are currently in the city's hospitals, where they are receiving all necessary care,â€Â Sobyanin wrote in a social media post.