FIFA Fan Festival: Record 9M fans attend 2026 World Cup celebrations

A record-breaking 9.017 million supporters gathered at FIFA Fan Festival sites across North America to watch live matches during the 39-day tournament.Â

More than 9 million visitors attended official festival sites in 13 Host Cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States. The turnout marked the highest attendance since the program started during the 2006 tournament in Germany.Â

Daily turnout hit a peak on June 27 when 543,020 people visited festival venues on the final day of group play. Mexico City recorded the highest total attendance, welcoming 2.57 million supporters across 36 operating days.Â

By the numbers:

Concessions sold 6,327,842 total food and beverage units, with sales topping out at 398,810 units on June 27. Monterrey generated 21% of all beverage purchases, making it the highest-consuming city.Â

What they’re saying:

“Once again, the FIFA Fan Festival showed the extraordinary power of football to unite and inspire fans from all over the world, creating an unforgettable atmosphere that was accessible to all,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.Â

What we don’t know: