Gianni Infantinos senior advisor quits over FIFAs World Cup plans: It is mortgaging footballs future

FIFA president Gianni Infantino's senior advisor Carlos Cordeiro has resigned due to his opposition to plans to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

Cordeiro, 70, had been in the role for five years following a career in investment banking. He described FIFA's proposals as â€œa bad deal for FIFA's Member Associations, a bad deal for football, and a bad deal for the long-term future of the game.â€

World football's governing body announced its plans on Tuesday to sell a significant minority stake in a new entity that it, as a non-profit organisation, is setting up to run its main events, such as the World Cups and Club World Cups. The proposals attracted significant backlash, including from federations UEFA (Europe), Concacaf (North and Central America) and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), with the former threatening to boycott the World Cup unless the plans were abandoned.

Cordeiro, who also represented FIFA on the U.S. government's World Cup task force for the 2026 tournament, wrote in a statement: â€œAs a Senior Advisor to the FIFA President, a former banker, and a lifelong football fan, I cannot stand by while FIFA considers selling a stake in the World Cup.

â€œI had no involvement in this proposal, and I oppose it unequivocally.

â€œFootball has been central to my life, and after more than 35 years in banking, I understand both the value of this asset and the consequences of giving part of it away. That is why this proposal should be rejected.â€

Cordeiro alongside Infantino and President Donald Trump in 2025. (Doug Mills /POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

FIFA wants to sell a fifth of the new entity, called FIFA Forward Enterprises (FFE), to an investor group led by Thrive Eternal for $4.2billion (Â£3.1bn). This will then be distributed to those member associations who want to â€œparticipateâ€ via a new funding scheme called FIFA Fast-Forward Programme (FFFP).

Cordeiro argued FIFA already has â€œextraordinary financial resourcesâ€, pointing to the $15billion revenue it generated during the 2022 to 2026 World Cup cycle, questioning the need for the sale of a stake in FFE to raise funds.

â€œIf Member Associations believe additional investment is needed to develop the game, FIFA already has the financial capacity to provide that support from its existing resources,â€ he continued. â€œAgainst that backdrop, selling a permanent stake in football's most valuable asset to raise $4.2billion makes little sense. It is mortgaging football's future without any compelling justification.â€

UEFA, Concacaf and the AFC all initially took issue with the consultation process regarding the plans, before announcing their rejections of the proposals on Thursday and Friday. FIFA released a statement on Friday insisting â€œnobody is trying to sell footballâ€ but stating it was pressing on with its proposals.

Are FIFA really trying to sell the World Cup? An expert explains Chris Weatherspoon

Cordeiro was also critical of the transparency of the process and the unanswered questions it raised, which he argued was irresponsible governance. â€œWhy this deal? Why now? What oversight exists? Who benefits? Was there a competitive process? What governance will be in place? What will investors ultimately gain, and at what cost to football?â€ Cordeiro wrote.

He continued: â€œThis proposal has become a defining question for FIFA's future. After careful consideration, I can no longer continue in my role as Senior Advisor to the FIFA President. I have therefore resigned with immediate effect.â€

Cordeiro was appointed senior advisor to FIFA for global strategy and governance in September 2021. He was U.S. Soccer president between 2018 and 2020, before resigning amid backlash during the women's national team's equal pay lawsuit.

â€œIt has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve FIFA for more than five years and to work alongside dedicated, principled people who care deeply about the game,â€ Cordeiro concluded. â€œI hope they, too, will speak up, because decisions of this magnitude should be made in the interests of football, not those who stand to profit from it.â€

UEFA and Concacaf held separate meetings to discuss the plans on Thursday, andÂ The AthleticÂ reported Infantino's future leadership of FIFA was questioned by federations during meetings.

â€œNobody is selling football,â€ a FIFA statement read. â€œThis is not something FIFA would ever entertain.

â€œEveryone has the right to express their opposition and to seek further clarification but no single entity can claim to represent all 211 MAs around the world.â€

The AthleticÂ has approached FIFA for comment on Cordeiro's departure and statement.