Johns Hopkins researcher detained by ICE at Maryland airport, university says its deeply concerned

A Johns Hopkins University researcher, originally from Cameroon, was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers at Baltimore Washington International Airport earlier this week, according to the university, which said it is “deeply concerned” about the matter.

According to a DHS spokesperson, ICE agents arrested Fatima Ameaka, a Cameroonian national at the airport on Tuesday. The spokesperson said Ameaka overstayed a visa that expired June 13, 2024.

“In violation of our nation’s laws, she overstayed her visa. She will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings,” the DHS spokesperson said. Â

Fatima Ameaka, seen in this photo provided by Johns Hopkins University, is a researcher at the Maryland university. Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health



According to documents obtained by ABC News, Ameaka had a work authorization permit until 2029 and a pending asylum case.

Johns Hopkins said Ameaka, who has a doctoral degree in pharmacy, is an employee at the Bloomberg School of Public Health and is “a respected member of our community.” Â

“The university understands the fear and concern this instills in members of our community. Dr. Ameaka was traveling in a personal capacity, and though we cannot comment on the specifics of her situation, we want to assure our community that the university is actively working to provide support for Dr. Ameaka, including ensuring she has access to legal representation,” a Johns Hopkins spokesperson said. Â

Travelers enter the line for security with TSA PreCheck at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Baltimore, Thursday, March 19, 2026. Stephanie Scarbrough/AP

Ameaka’s arrest comes days after ABC News obtained a memo detailing federal immigration authorities’ new efforts to ramp up arrests at airports of people who have allegedly overstayed their visas. Â

Dr. Tom Inglesby, the director of the Center for Health Security at Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, where Ameaka works, said she attended the university as a Fulbright Scholar and began working with the center two years ago, focusing on researching how to improve responses to infections disease outbreaks such as measles. Â

“She is an amazing person, she is really smart. She’s committed and she is funny,” Dr. Inglesby said in an interview.

“She’s a beloved colleague at our center,” he said. Â

Inglesby said her family and lawyers have been unable to reach her. Â

Ameaka is currently being held at the Alexandria Staging Facility in Louisiana, according to her attorney.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with her legal defense.