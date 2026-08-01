World Cup Boycott Backed by All 55 UEFA Countries as Asian, North and Central American, Caribbean Members Oppose FIFA Stake Sale

The Asian Football Confederation has joined the North, Central America and Caribbean football association and UEFA in opposition to FIFA president Gianni Infantino's proposal to sell stakes in its competitions to private investors. On Thursday, all 55 UEFA member associations pledged to boycott FIFA soccer competitions if president Gianni Infantino's proposal is approved.

â€œThe FIFA World Cup is the pinnacle of global football and derives its strength from the participation of all Confederations and the world's leading football nations,â€ the AFC said in a statement on Friday, according to BBC Sport. â€œAny proposal that risks undermining the unity and universal character of the competition must be reconsidered.â€

On Friday morning, Infantino's senior adviser Carlos Cordeiro also resigned over the proposal, calling it â€œa bad deal for football.â€

Both the AFC and Concacaf stopped short of a boycott but made clear their disapproval of Infantino's plan. The UEFA decision to boycott came out of an emergency meeting Thursday, days after FIFA announced the plans Tuesday. The first test of the stance arrives in October, when the Women's World Cup play-offs are scheduled.

UEFA said a statement after the meeting: â€œUEFA and its 55 member associations stand as one. We unanimously and unequivocally reject FIFA's proposal to transfer ownership interests in the World Cup and other FIFA competitions to private investors.

The World Cup cannot be treated as an investment product. It is one of football's greatest sporting legacies. It has been built over generations by players, national teams and supporters across every continent. No part of it should ever be surrendered to private investors. The World Cup is not for sale.â€

The new company, FIFA Forward Enterprise, has been valued at about $20 billion. FIFA would seek to sell a roughly 20% stake in the entity. Among the potential investors is Thrive Eternal, led by Joshua Kushner, brother of Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared, according to the Financial Times.

Among the opponents of the plan are the sport's governing bodies in North America and Europe.

Concacaf, which runs soccer in North America, Central America and the Caribbean, said it was â€œdeeply concerned by the lack of due processâ€ when the plan was conceived. The federation said it was disappointed that the plan has been revealed â€œbefore any discussion with the relevant governance bodies and stakeholders has taken place.â€

UEFA, which runs the sport in Europe, said FIFA's plan â€œcrosses a line that [soccer's] governing institutions should never cross.â€ It added, â€œThe soul and governance of [soccer] are not assets to trade â€“ especially with zero transparency as to who gains financially. None of us are the owners of [soccer]. It is not FIFA's to sell.â€

UEFA is fast-tracking efforts to hold an emergency meeting of its member associations this week, sources told ESPN, to discuss plans, including a potential World Cup boycott.

The FIFA plan is subject to ratification by its 211 national member associations. Concacaf represents 41 members, while UEFA has 55.

Under the plan, funds raised from the sale of a stake in FIFA Forward Enterprise would be used in part to increase annual payments to members from $2 million a year to $5 million. Each would also receive a one-off payment of $20 million.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a statement, â€œEvery FIFA member association should have an opportunity to seek a fair share of the available funding to shape its own future, deciding for itself rather than relying on others. This is about the democratization of [soccer] worldwide.â€

Among other opponents of the plan are U.K. prime minister Andy Burnham, who said, â€œThe World Cup is not a product. It is the greatest competition in world sport, and it was never anyone's to sell. Dress the deal up however you like. Once you have sold a piece of it, you have sold out.â€

Much of the opposition to FIFA's plan is focusing on the role of Infantino, and his relationship with President Trump.

Football Supporters Europe, which represents fans, said, â€œThe World Cup is not for sale. Enough of this charade. [FIFA] member associations â€” and everyone who cares about the future of the game â€” must stand up to the man who wants to sell world [soccer].â€