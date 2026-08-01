Trump warns migrant catastrophe in Spain would look small time if Dems regain power

President Trump warned the storming of a small Spanish enclave by tens of thousands of migrants would look â€œsmall timeâ€ compared to what happens in the US if voters pick open-border Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.

Speaking at Camp David Friday, the president called the sudden mass migration into Ceuta a â€œcatastrophe,â€ and said the harrowing footage showing the lawlessness breaking out at the Moroccan border â€œlooks like an invasion.â€

No sooner had the migrants breached the border than some started bathing in city fountains and using city streets as their own personal toilets.

Some 60,000 Moroccan immigrants, many of them military-aged men, barged their way into Ceuta, a Spanish territory on the north African coast. ZUMAPRESS.com

â€œAnd that same thing is going to happen to us if the Republicans don't get elected, except worse. Much bigger, much easier to get into, despite the fact that we have built thousands of miles of wall, which I said we were going to do,â€ Trump told reporters.

â€œWe have the safest border in the world. If we're not in office, our country will be invaded at levels that made Spain look small time.â€

The shocking surge followed a ruling by Spain's Supreme Court earlier this month which said migrants intercepted at sea while attempting to reach Ceuta or Melilla, another autonomous Spanish city in northern Morocco, cannot be immediately deported.

President Trump said Americans can expect even more chaos at the US borders if voters don't choose Repubilcans in the upcoming midterm elections. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The socialist Spanish government just months ago also launched a program giving legal status to some 500,000 illegal immigrants in the country.

Trump blasted Spain's government for these new policies, deriding them as â€œbad managementâ€ and â€œweak,â€ â€œvery liberalâ€ laws.

Here's the latest on the illegal immigration crisis in Ceuta, Spain:

â€œThey passed a couple of laws, and people read. You know, people are smart. They read from other countries, and they swam that three-mile swim, or however they got in. But nobody's seen anything like it. That will look good compared to what's going to happen to the United States,â€ he said.

Hundreds of police and even an army deployment were powerless to stop the deluge of migrants, who stormed past gates and fences to get into Ceuta AFP via Getty Images

â€œThe biggest thing, the worst thing that Biden did is allowing 25 million people into our country, because many of those people are criminals, they're murderers.â€

The State Department pointed to the humanitarian disaster exploding in Spain as directly to blame for its failed immigration policies.

â€œThe United States stands with the people of Spain, and all Europeans, against this egregious violation of their sovereignty and human rights,â€ the department wrote on its official X account Friday.

â€œThis unacceptable incident is the direct result of the Spanish Government's deliberate efforts to enable and facilitate mass illegal migration into Europe,â€ they continued, pledging support for foreign allies who also want to crack down on immigration.

â€œWe are considering actions to defend Americans at home and abroad from this threat and stand ready to assist other European allies considering similar options.â€