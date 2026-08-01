Lewis impressed by Marescas early impact at Man City

Rico Lewis has hailed the impact new Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca has had in a short space of time, as they prepare to face Inter in their first friendly under the Italian.

The former Chelsea boss is stepping into huge shoes at the Etihad Stadium, coming in after City enjoyed 10 trophy-laden years under Pep Guardiola.

City won 20 trophies under Guardiola, including six Premier League titles and the club’s first-ever Champions League crown in 2022-23, which capped a treble-winning campaign.

Maresca is well-versed in Guardiola’s methods, having led City’s youth team and served as an assistant coach to the first team across two separate spells at the club.

And though Maresca has taken over a side that won both domestic cups and finished second in the Premier League last season, Lewis has been impressed by his ability to put his own stamp on the squad.Â

“It’s been good, the people are all really lovely and the training has been enjoyable,” Lewis told City’s website.

“There’s a good flow and structure to the training sessions â€“ everyone seems to know what they are doing â€“ it’s all gone well.

“In football, there’s only so much you can change in a short space of time, but what the manager has brought in, it’s been really good.”

Ready for the first match in charge Â pic.twitter.com/fU9GGNt1kA â€” Manchester City (@ManCity) July 31, 2026

City will face Inter in the first game of their pre-season tour of Asia on Saturday, at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong. They will also come up against a K-League XI and Atletico Madrid before taking on Arsenal in the Community Shield, at Wembley Stadium on August 16.

Several young players are likely to be involved against the Nerazzurri, with Jeremy Monga, Kaden Braithwaite, Floyd Samba, Jaden Heskey and Ryan McAidoo all included in City’sÂ 28-man touring squad.

Lewis has been impressed by their impact on the training ground, saying: “You can probably label City’s academy as one of the best in the world, and that shows when they come through to the first team.Â

“They train so well, they have a good understanding and technical ability, and you can see that from the first few training sessions.

“As for myself, I feel good. Much of the off-season I was training, and I didn’t have much of a break because I wanted to stay in shape. I felt good then, and I feel good now. I feel as good as I can do.”

One player who is unlikely to feature is John Stones, who joined Inter as a free agent on Thursday, having followed Guardiola through the City exit door at the end of last season.

Throughout his decade at the Etihad, Stones made 295 appearances for City in all competitions, with 180 of those coming in the Premier League.

Despite the England international struggling with various injuries throughout his career, just 16 players have appeared more often for them in the competition.

And Lewis was delighted to see his former team-mate secure a big move, saying: “They are a top team, and it will be a difficult game for sure.

“John was an unbelievable player for us â€“ a legend â€“ and I’m made up for him He’s got a nice move to a great team and I’m over the moon, because it’s nothing he doesn’t deserve.”