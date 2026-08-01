Julius Randle está emocionado de asumir un papel de liderazgo con los Brooklyn Nets

Julius Randle is expected to play a completely different role for the Brooklyn Nets this season than he did with the Minnesota Timberwolves over the last couple.

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Se espera que Julius Randle desempeñe un papel completamente diferente para los Brooklyn Nets esta temporada que el que desempeñó con los Minnesota Timberwolves en las últimas dos.

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In fact, his new role could look very similar to the one he played when he first came to New York seven years ago.

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De hecho, su nuevo papel podría parecerse mucho al que desempeñó cuando llegó por primera vez a Nueva York hace siete años.

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However, it could also look a little bit different, as Randle now has multiple All-Star and All-NBA appearances under his belt for helping the New York Knicks dig out of the basement of the league.

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Sin embargo, también podría verse un poco diferente, ya que Randle ahora tiene múltiples apariciones en el Juego de Estrellas y la NBA en su haber por ayudar a los New York Knicks a salir del sótano de la liga.

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In Brooklyn, he could impart a lot of that wisdom onto the younger guys who are still trying to find their niche in the NBA.

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En Brooklyn, podría impartir mucha de esa sabiduría a los muchachos más jóvenes que todavía están tratando de encontrar su nicho en la NBA.

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"Really show them how to be a pro, more than anything," Randle said. "Bring that leadership aspect. Just talking to [Sean Marks and Jordi Fernández], they're really excited to have me here. Jordi is really excited. He feels like we've got a chance to win every single game. So to have that confidence from your coach is amazing. For me, it's simple: I just get to come in and be a leader, really show guys how to attack every single day, how to ride the ups and downs of the season, and stay levelheaded, and I'm excited man because we got a lot of talent on this team… and I'm excited to really just help them."

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“Realmente muéstrales cómo ser un profesional, más que nada”, dijo Randle. “Aporta ese aspecto de liderazgo. Simplemente hablar con [Sean Marks and Jordi FernÃ¡ndez]están muy emocionados de tenerme aquí. Jordi está muy emocionado. Siente que tenemos la oportunidad de ganar todos los partidos. Entonces, tener esa confianza de tu entrenador es increíble. Para mí, es simple: solo puedo llegar y ser un líder, realmente mostrarles a los muchachos cómo atacar todos los días, cómo afrontar los altibajos de la temporada y mantener la sensatez, y estoy emocionado porque tenemos mucho talento en este equipo… y realmente estoy emocionado de ayudarlos”.

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Randle should get a lion's share of the touches this season, as the Nets will likely look to be as competitive as possible with no incentive to tank for a better pick. In fact, Randle's time in Brooklyn could be short-lived if a "box office" All-Star becomes available.

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Randle debería recibir la mayor parte de los toques esta temporada, ya que los Nets probablemente buscarán ser lo más competitivos posible sin ningún incentivo para buscar una mejor selección. De hecho, el tiempo de Randle en Brooklyn podría ser de corta duración si un All-Star de “taquilla” estuviera disponible.

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Assuming Randle sticks around, though, the Nets are going to rely on him to set the standard in the locker room, whether it's him willing his team to victory on the court or getting on his guys if they aren't playing up to their fullest potential.

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Sin embargo, suponiendo que Randle se quede, los Nets dependerán de él para establecer el estándar en el vestuario, ya sea que esté deseando que su equipo gane en la cancha o atacando a sus muchachos si no están jugando a su máximo potencial.

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The Nets needed to bring in a guy who isn't afraid to play with a chip on their shoulder. A guy who isn't afraid to get down and dirty. Because when the opponents get tougher and the stakes get higher, nobody is going to show them mercy.

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Los Nets necesitaban traer a un tipo que no tuviera miedo de jugar con resentimiento. Un tipo que no tiene miedo de ensuciarse. Porque cuando los oponentes se vuelven más duros y hay más en juego, nadie les mostrará piedad.

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The Nets' record may not look much better next season, but Randle could at least help set a new culture that could make this team more competitive again in the next few years.

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Puede que el récord de los Nets no luzca mucho mejor la próxima temporada, pero Randle al menos podría ayudar a establecer una nueva cultura que podría hacer que este equipo vuelva a ser más competitivo en los próximos años.