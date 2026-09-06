White House launches Arcade.gov with computer game that lets players deport migrants

The White House announced the launch of Â what it called “Arcade.gov,” a website of five versions of classic computer games promoting the president’s agenda. Â

The games include “Flappy Bill,” “Build the Wall,” “Rio Run,” “Supply Line” and “Trump Savings Tycoon.”

One of the games, “Rio Run,” a variation on the popular Snake computer game, has players “deport” migrants along the Rio Grande along the U.S.-Mexico border.

In “Build the Wall,” a Tetris-like game, players are encouraged to “protect the border from the coming horde” of zombies. Â

A White House website featuring arcade games is photographed on a computer screen Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. Jon Elswick/AP Photo

“This administration is laser focused on ways to innovate and tell the story of the President’s many accomplishments in a way that resonates with every American,” a White House official said when asked about the new website. Â Â Â

Â “The President continues to rack up victory after victory on behalf of the American public, while opponents of his agenda are defending their record of raising taxes and empowering criminal illegal aliens. This is an effort to further contrast between a culture of fun and winning and the dark socialist vision Democrats have for America,” a White House official said when asked about the website. Â

The White House did not respond to multiple questions about whether any contractors were hired or taxpayer funds used for the project. Â

In a post on Instagram, the Tetris Company said it was not involved in the creation of the White House game and said “we take copyright infringement very seriously.”

In a statement on social media, Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett wrote: “Instead of creating policies that actually help people, the White House just rolled out arcade games. They need to spend less time playing and more time governing. Folks need affordable groceries, not games.”