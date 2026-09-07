First annual fall in UK house prices since November 2023, led by London and the south – business live

Introduction: UK house prices fall in August

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UK house prices have fallen on an annual basis for the first time in almost three years, as the housing market is hit hit by rising borrowing costs and geopolitical uncertainty.

Lender Lloyds has reported this morning that house prices fell by 0.4% in August, compared with a year ago, which is the first year-on-year decrease since November 2023.

On a monthly basis, prices fell by 0.2% in August, following a 0.1% drop in July, meaning the average property now costs Â£298,468, on Lloyds's index.

This is weaker than expected â€“ economists had forecast a 0.1% monthly rise, and a 0.2% increase compared with a year ago.

Andrew Asaam, mortgages director at Lloyds, explains that the market remains subdued in August:

double quotation mark â€œThe housing market has faced a more difficult backdrop in recent months, with the impact of global events on inflation and borrowing costs creating greater economic uncertainty. What we're not seeing is a rush of homeowners cutting prices. But more are choosing to sit tight, with sellers reluctant to accept offers they feel are too low, while some buyers are waiting to see how conditions develop. As a result, fewer homes are changing hands, with latest industry figures showing mortgage approvals now at their lowest level since the start of 2024.

A chart showing UK house prices Photograph: Lloyds

And there may be worse to come â€“ as the recent bond market turmoil has pushed up lenders' borrowing costs.

That increase in â€˜swap rates' could make mortgages more expensive, leaving buyers with less firepower in the market.

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