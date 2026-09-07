Juventus 1-1 AC Milan: Report, result and goals as hosts rescue point in added time

Juventus scored a 92nd-minute equaliser to rescue a point in their Serie A clash with rivals Milan in Turin.

Substitute Federico Gatti headed in to level the score late on after teenager Alphadjo Cisse had come off the bench to break the deadlock for Milan.

The result preserves both sides' unbeaten starts to the season, having each picked up two wins in their first two league outings.

A closely contested first half

In what was a rather uneventful first quarter of an hour, Nicolas Gonzalez stung the gloves of Mike Maignan with a fierce drive from 30 yards.

The Milan goalkeeper was called into action once again on 25 minutes, saving well from Francisco Conceicao after he cut in from the right.

The ball was parried into the path of Manuel Locatelli but the Juve captain could not get a clean contact on the rebound.

Conceicao went close again before half-time but Maignan was equal to it once more as the two sides went into the break goalless.

Teenager puts Milan ahead

After the restart, Juve again went in search of the opener, and came inches from finding it when Conceicao raced clear but the winger's shot crashed against the post.

There were then a flurry of changes from both benches, and the injection of fresh legs soon paid off for the visitors.

On 68 minutes, teenager Cisse, who had been introduced just over five minutes earlier, latched on to Samuel Chukwueze's cross before cutting inside and guiding a shot that nestled in the far corner.

Juve equalise late on

It was Milan's first shot on target in the game. Juventus were stunned. Nick Woltemade, on loan from Newcastle, was brought on for his first Juventus appearance in a bid to salvage something from the tie.

The Magpies' record-signing snatched at an effort late on that saw the ball sail harmlessly over, as The Old Lady piled on the pressure in the closing stages.

And the pressure finally paid off in added time, when Gatti, a Juve substitute, fired a header past Maignan to send the home section of the crowd into raptures.