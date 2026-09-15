Oasis announce 2027 tour, including return to Knebworth 30 years after historic concerts

Oasis have finally confirmed new tour dates for 2027, including their long-rumoured return to Knebworth for a run of shows 30 years after they played a historic two nights at the Hertfordshire venue in 1996.

â€œStart the celebrations!â€, the band said in a statement. â€œAfter a period of reflection, The Most Damaging Pop Cultural Force in Recent British Historyâ€ â€“ a quote from a Guardian opinion piece about the band â€“ â€œhas declared itself fit for purpose and will once again return to lift the spirits of the people. Come witness the fitness. It shall be a sight to behold.â€

Titled Oasis Live 27, the dates encompass the UK, Ireland, mainland Europe and the US, beginning in Glasgow on 21 May, and touring through Manchester, Munich, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Paris, Rome, Boston, Las Vegas and Slane Castle (north of Dublin), ending with four nights at Knebworth in September.

The band had teased the news in a massive drone display above Manchester's Etihad stadium last week, after hinting at the dates on Instagram.

The tour follows Oasis's acclaimed 2025 reunion, which saw them play 41 dates spanning the UK, Europe, North and South America, east Asia and Australia, 16 years after they split in 2009. â€œYou struggle to think of another artist that's received such a vociferous reception,â€ wrote Guardian critic Alexis Petridis in a five-star review of the first night of the tour in Cardiff.

The 2027 tour will be Oasis's first visit to mainland Europe since their reunion and adds US cities they didn't visit during that run. Their return to Paris will be particularly poignant, given it was shortly before a 2009 set at the city's Rock en Seine festival that the band first split up.

In the UK, tickets will cost between Â£71.50 and Â£266.60. Those hoping to buy them will have a happier experience than those in the same position last year: all pricing information for Oasis Live 27 has been shared in advance after action by the competition watchdog forced Ticketmaster to change how it advertises tickets, including ending â€œmisleadingâ€ information about seats, after fan backlash over its handling of the 2025 tour.

Last year, the use of â€œtieredâ€ pricing meant that some fans, expecting to pay Â£148.50 per ticket, found themselves faced with costs of Â£350 at the checkout â€“ and only a matter of minutes in which to decide whether to go ahead with their purchases. Now, Ticketmaster must tell fans 24 hours in advance if tiered pricing will be used, which tickets it covers and how the system works. When the sale is live, the price range must be shared and updated as tickets sell out.

Anyone wanting a ticket for 2027's tour must register between now and 4pm BST on 17 September. The registration has been introduced â€œto reduce queuing times and organised ticket touting in order to give genuine fans the best possible chance to buy tickets,â€ according to organisers.

Oasis pictured at Knebworth in 1996. Photograph: TCD/Prod.DB/Alamy

Fans had a chance to revisit the 2025 tour â€“ or catch up on what they missed â€“ as a documentary about the reunion, Don't Look Back in Anger, hit cinemas last week after premiering at the Venice film festival. It earned glowing reviews for its emotional portrait of the band's fans.

The documentary didn't touch on the furore around ticket prices, other than one onstage comment from Liam Gallagher: after referring to the people in the cheap seats, he added: â€œActually there are no cheap seats, sorry about that.â€

The news that Oasis would return to Knebworth was first teased by an unlikely suspect, the British peer Baroness Taylor of Stevenage. In October 2025, she suggested in the House of Lords that Oasis would be playing five shows â€œin the fantastic venue of Knebworth Houseâ€, just a mile away from her own residence.

Don't Look Back in Anger trailer â€“ video

She quickly retracted her comments in the chamber, clarifying to the Guardian that she was â€œspeaking hypothetically following speculation that they would play Knebworth again as they did in August 1996â€.

In August, it was reported that SJM Concerts managing director Simon Moran had secured an events licence for Knebworth, prompting further speculation about an Oasis appearance. The licence would cover audiences of 125,000 people.

At the original 1996 dates, the band played to 250,000 fans â€“ just one tenth of the number who applied for tickets, estimated at the time to be more than 4% of the entire British population. â€œThis is history,â€ Noel Gallagher told the Knebworth crowd on the second night. The band recently started selling replicas of Noel and Liam's respective outfits on the night.

A 2021 documentary, the prosaically titled Oasis Knebworth 1996, positioned the concerts as â€œthe peak of British cultureâ€ wrote Guardian music editor Ben Beaumont-Thomas in a four-star review. The film's voiceovers, he continued, implied that â€œall live music went downhill afterwards. It's a lie every generation tells itself.â€ Liam subsequently headlined the park in June 2022.

UK Music estimated that the band's five nights at Manchester's Heaton Park last year led to music tourist spending in the north-west rising 16% year on year to Â£1.4bn. Momentum behind the tour was also credited with boosting the UK's ongoing vinyl revival.

Oasis are also rumoured to be headlining Glastonbury 2027, the festival's return after a fallow year in 2026.

Their reunion poured more fuel on the fire of enduring Britpop nostalgia, sparking a critically panned play documenting the rivalry between Oasis and Blur, an album called Britpop by Robbie Williams and even an embrace of Oasis in the US, a country that had been historically immune to their charms.

Celtic Park, Glasgow: 21, 23, 25, 28, 29 May

Etihad Stadium, Manchester: 4, 6, 8, 11, 12, 15, 18, 19, 22, 25, 26 June

Allianz Arena, Munich: 2, 3 July

Estadi OlÃ­mpic LluÃ­s Companys, Barcelona: 10, 11 July

Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam: 16, 17 July

Stade de France, Paris: 23, 24 July

Stadio Olimpico, Rome: 29, 30 July

Gillette Stadium, Boston: 10, 13, 14 August

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas: 20, 21, 24 August

Slane Castle, Ireland: 4, 5 September

Knebworth, Hertfordshire: 11, 12, 18, 19 September