Uganda reverses Invictus Games withdrawal after reassurance from King Charles

Uganda has U-turned on its decision to withdraw from the Duke of Sussex's Invictus Games after the country's military chief said he had been reassured by King Charles that there was â€œno problemâ€ with its participation.

Last week, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the eldest son of the Ugandan president, Yoweri Museveni, made the surprise announcement the country would not participate in the games in a post on X. He said he was motivated by his respect for the king amid division over the â€œHarry-Meghan nonsenseâ€.

However, a post on Monday from the spokesperson of the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF), Chris Magezi, announced that Kainerugaba had reinstated Uganda's participation in the 2027 Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham.

Magezi wrote that the shift was prompted by a telephone conversation between Kainerugaba and the principal private secretary to the king and queen, Clive Alderton.

Alderton had â€œrevealed that King Charles III was moved by Gen Kainerugaba's sensitive consideration of the king's opinion on the upcoming Invictus Games organised by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussexâ€.

He added that Charles â€œhas no problem with Uganda's participation in the Invictus Games, and encouraged the [Chief of Defence Forces] CDF to proceed with preparationsâ€.

Kainerugaba â€œappreciated the king's message and clarity provided by Buckingham Palace on the subject, promising that the UPDF would resume preparations to participate in the upcoming gamesâ€.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda's military chief, who initially announced the country's withdrawal from the Invictus Games. Photograph: Abubaker Lubowa/Reuters

In the earlier post, Kainerugaba shared concerns that Uganda's participation would be â€œconstrued as being opposed to his majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom, whom we deeply revereâ€, adding that the country would â€œnot participate in anything that does not have his majesty's approvalâ€.

The timing of the post led to speculation it was in response to an official letter to UK senior government and military officials on behalf of Charles that reiterated the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not working royals and would not use their HRH styles.

The recent post stated instead that the withdrawal had followed a statement issued by Buckingham Palace indicating the Invictus Games were a private charity organisation. The king appeared at the 2014 launch of the Invictus Games, but the palace has not confirmed his attendance next year.

When asked by the Times about what had motivated the move, Kainerugaba is reported to have said: â€œI have factions in the Ministry of Defence that support that Harry-Meghan nonsense. I had to quash it straight away. I support the monarch. Period.â€

Two months earlier, Harry had stood alongside Uganda's defence minister, Kiryowa Kiwanuka, at an Invictus Games event in London to announce that the east African country would be the 26th country to enter the multisport event for wounded service personnel.

Kainerugaba, who, like Harry, is a graduate of the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst, was appointed army chief in 2024 and is widely seen as his 81-year-old father's successor to the presidency.

He has made several provocative posts on X, including threats to invade neighbouring Kenya, demands that Jay-Z hand over his wife, BeyoncÃ©, so he could marry her, and threats against Bobi Wine, Museveni's main political rival.

Rob Owen, the CEO of the Invictus Games Foundation, said: â€œWe welcome the news that Uganda has confirmed it will continue to be part of the Invictus community and participate in the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027, now less than 300 days away.

â€œUganda became our 26th nation earlier this year, joining a growing movement that provides year-round recovery opportunities for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans across the world.â€