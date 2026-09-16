3 dead including reporter, pilot in news helicopter crash in LA

A reporter, a pilot and one person on the ground were killed when a news helicopter crashed in Los Angeles near the scene of a deadly bus collision in what Mayor Karen Bass called a “heartbreaking night for our city.”

Both incidents unfolded Tuesday in Chatsworth, a suburban neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley.

A helicopter crashed between two commercial buildings in the Los Angeles area. KABC

In this still image provided by KABC-TV shows first responders work the scene after a helicopter crashed near a bus crash in Chatsworth, a neighborhood in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. KABC-TV via AP

The helicopter crashed between two commercial buildings in a fiery blaze shortly before 7 p.m. local time, officials said.

NBC Los Angeles confirmed that its reporter Eliana Moreno and pilot George Marciniw were killed, saying the duo Â “logged hundreds of hours together in the sky” on stories including the January 2025 wildfires.

KNBC photojournalist Eliana Moreno and pilot George Marciniw were killed when their news reporting helicopter crashed in Chatsworth, a suburban neighborhood of Los Angeles, September 15, 2026. George Marciniw/Facebook

A third person, a pedestrian on the ground, was also killed in the crash, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, and a fourth person was taken to a hospital.

Multiple news helicopters and reporters were at the scene due to a crash between a Metro bus and an SUV that occurred around 5 p.m. local time. That crash left two people dead and several others injured, authorities said.

The mayor said in a statement, “I'm absolutely devastated by the loss of life in Chatsworth tonight. My heart is with the families and loved ones of those we lost.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass talks during a news conference at the scene after a helicopter crash in Chatsworth, a neighborhood in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. Ethan Swope/AP Photo

“Our hearts are with the victims and families of tonight's devastating Metro bus and helicopter crashes in Chatsworth, and with the entire NBC4 family,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “Thank you to the first responders working tirelessly tonight.”

The cause of the helicopter crash was not immediately known. The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration said it would investigate.

First responders work the scene after a helicopter crashed near a bus crash in Chatsworth, a neighborhood in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. Ethan Swope/AP Photo

Robert Luna, the sheriff of Los Angeles County, said he was extending “my deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of all those who tragically lost their lives.”

“My heart is also with the colleagues of the NBC4 team and everyone impacted by these heartbreaking events,” Luna said in a statement.

ABC News’ Jennifer Watts and Vanessa Navarrete contributed to this report.