Home Deporte We are building something special – Fernandez signs new London City deal

We are building something special – Fernandez signs new London City deal

By
Valentina Moreno
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15
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Jana Fernandez is “delighted”Â after signing a new three-year contract with London City Lionesses.

Fernandez joined the Women’s Super League club a year ago, playing a key role in helping the Lionesses finish sixth, while also setting a new record points tally for a newly promoted team in the competition (27).

And she has now signed a new contract through to 2029, having played every match in London City’s debut WSL campaign.

And the club’s ambition seems to be ever-growing, following their impressive transfer business this summer, which included Fernandez’s former Barcelona team-mates Alexia Putellas, a two-time Ballon d’Or winner, and Mapi Leon.

“I’m absolutely delighted to sign a new contract here at London City,” said Fernandez.

“When I arrived in England one year ago, I joined this club with dreams for the future.

“Potential, excitement and progress are three words I associate with the club, and I’m pleased to commit my future. I feel at home and settled here.

“We are building something special together, as players, staff and fans, and I can’t wait to play my part.”

Last season, Fernandez made the most interceptions (33), won more tackles (40/68) and had more touches (1,583) than any other London City player.

She also helped them keep three clean sheets, while at the other end, she created the second-most chances (19), behind Kosovare Asllani (36).

The Lionesses have started this season with a win and a draw, opening their campaign with a 2-1 win over Manchester United before going down by the same scoreline to West Ham.

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