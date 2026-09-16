We are building something special – Fernandez signs new London City deal

Jana Fernandez is “delighted”Â after signing a new three-year contract with London City Lionesses.

Fernandez joined the Women’s Super League club a year ago, playing a key role in helping the Lionesses finish sixth, while also setting a new record points tally for a newly promoted team in the competition (27).

And she has now signed a new contract through to 2029, having played every match in London City’s debut WSL campaign.

And the club’s ambition seems to be ever-growing, following their impressive transfer business this summer, which included Fernandez’s former Barcelona team-mates Alexia Putellas, a two-time Ballon d’Or winner, and Mapi Leon.

“I’m absolutely delighted to sign a new contract here at London City,” said Fernandez.

“When I arrived in England one year ago, I joined this club with dreams for the future.

We are delighted to announce that Jana FernÃ ndez has extended her contract, keeping her at the club until the summer of 2029Â https://t.co/bWA3qY5UJE pic.twitter.com/WSWwOC5fYO â€” London City Lionesses (@LC_Lionesses) September 16, 2026

“Potential, excitement and progress are three words I associate with the club, and I’m pleased to commit my future. I feel at home and settled here.

“We are building something special together, as players, staff and fans, and I can’t wait to play my part.”

Last season, Fernandez made the most interceptions (33), won more tackles (40/68) and had more touches (1,583) than any other London City player.

She also helped them keep three clean sheets, while at the other end, she created the second-most chances (19), behind Kosovare Asllani (36).

The Lionesses have started this season with a win and a draw, opening their campaign with a 2-1 win over Manchester United before going down by the same scoreline to West Ham.