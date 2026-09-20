NFL week two: Vikings v Bears, Bengals v Texans and more – live

Key events

Phew what a funny old set of games. Quiet, quiet, quiet, LOUD. Those fourth quarters just burst into life. Except at Solidier Field when, just as Chicago looked like they would take a lead over Minnesota, Caleb Williams had to be carted off the field with a serious looking leg injury after falling without a defender touching him. Meanwhile the Vikings move to 2-0 with Carson Wentz at QB thanks to a massive day for their defense as they limited Chicago to just 163 passing yards and no touchdowns. And with that all to chew over I will bid you goodnight.

PACKERS WIN in OT! Packers 20-17 Jets T Smack 26 yard field goal Trey Smack boots it through to give Green Bay the gritty comeback win in overtime. They were 10 points down in the fourth quarter and roared back for the win.

Packers 17-17 Jets 5:55, Overtime A nifty swing pass takes Chris Brooks out wide and gives him room to run 15 yards and the Jets commit an unecessary roughness penalty by throwing Brooks to the ground after he went out of bounds. The Packers well inside field goal range as Jordan Love finds Matthew Golden who runs inside the Jets 10-yard line.

Packers 17-17 Jets 6:55, Overtime Kaleb Johnson gets Green Bay going with an 11-yard run. About 55 yards to go for the touchdown so almost in field goal territory already.

SACK! Packers 17-17 Jets 8:23, Overtime And Geno Smith is sacked for a six-yard loss on the first play. And AGAIN! The Jets look totally gassed. 3rd and forever and they false start. 3rd and forever plus another five yards. Head coach Aaron Glenn looks absolutely furious with his team. They are almost in their own endzone. Punt on its way. A score of any kind wins it now for Green Bay.

Results Carolina Panthers 34-3 Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints 24-17 Baltimore Ravens

Minnesota Vikings 9-3 Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals 20-6 Houston Texans

Pittsburgh Steelers 3-20 New England Patriots

Philadelphia Eagles 24-20 Tennessee Titans All the scores from the early games that are in the books. Packers and Jets going to OT and the Browns and Bucs are off the field in Tampa with 2min to play.

Packers 17-17 Jets 15:00, Overtime Here we go then OT baby! The Jets win the toss and are receiving. Whaddya got Geno Smith?

Packers 17-17 Jets 0:02, 4th quarter Packers punt and we are going to overtime at MetLife! Browns 23-19 Buccaneers 2:00, 4th quarter They have cleared the stadium and field due to lightning in the area of Tampa Bay.

Packers 17-17 Jets 0:18, 4th quarter The Jets are going to work on defense and force 3rd and 10. On 4th and 5 they fake to go for it and will punt. Bengals 20-6 Texans Cincinnati complete a fantastic defensive effort with a sack of CJ Stroud to go 2-0 as Houston struggle at home and are 0-2.

Packers 17-17 Jets 1:30, 4th quarter The Jets are going for it on 4th and 1 and â€¦ and DO NOT get it. The Packers have excellent field position to grab the win with a boot.

Packers 17-17 Jets 2:00, 4th quarter The Jets have the ball at midfield at the two-minute warning.

Carolina wrap up their 34-3 win over Atlanta at their rivals' house. Ouch.

Meanwhile Jacksonville v Denver has just kicked off. We will get there eventually.

It's GOOD! Packers 17-17 Jets 2:59, 4th quarter T Smack 34 yard field goal Smack errr smacks it through to tie this one up. Green Bay were trailing by 10. Not anymore.

Philadelphia win the thriller in Tennessee 24-20 as the clock runs out on Cam Ward. That just burst into life in the final quarter.

SACK! Vikings win in Chicago One second to go in Chicago. A touchdown from 12 yards out will win it for the Bears. But backup QB Tyson Bagent is sacked by Turner. Vikings win 9-3 on the road for their seventh successive victory at Soldier Field.

TOUCHDOWN! Eagles 24-20 TitansÂ 0:09, 4th quarter J Hurts to D Cooper for three yards Insane finish in Tennessee. Hurts comes up big for Philadelphia to get them what surely will be a 2-0 start.

Eagles 17-20 Titans 0:20, 4th quarter 1st and Goal for Philadelphia after Jalen Hurts drives the Eagles down field and hits Devonta Smith with a 19-yard pass in the left corner. 20 seconds to win it!

Full time! Steelers 3-20 Patriots New England's defense dominated Pittsburgh from start to finish.

TOUCHDOWN! Packers 14-17 Jets 7:58, 4th quarter J Love to C Watson for three yards Packers back in it with plenty of clock left.

PICK! New Orleans beat Baltimore!! Lamar Jackson is picked off with 20 seconds to go and New Orleans win 24-17 over Baltimore after trailing 14-3. Incredible.

It's GOOD! Vikings 9-3 Bears 1:09, 4th quarter W Reichard 39 yard field goal The kicker hits the upright but it goes through. Just.

TOUCHDOWN! Browns 23-19 Buccaneers 4:03, 4th quarter D Watson to D Boston for eight yards Boston grabs his second score of the day as the Browns take the lead in what would be another upset if Cleveland win from here.

It’s GOOD! Eagles 17-20 TitansÂ 1:56, 4th quarter J Slye 32 yard field goal Jalen Hurts gets the ball for a two-minute drill to try and win this one. Another big upset on the cards along with the Jets and Saints.

TOUCHDOWN! Saints 24-17 Ravens 1:28, 4th quarter T Shough 1 yard rush Was that a touchdown? It really looked very unclear but the referees have decided to stick with their original call. Amazing comeback from the Saints who were 14-3 down and are now on top.

Caleb Williams leaves in tears Tough to watch Chicago's franchise QB leave the field by cart and have his head covered by a towel only to remove it to acknowledge his crowd as the tears flow. Hopefully we see him again this season.

It's GOOD! Packers 7-17 Jets 11:04, 4th quarter J Sanders 32 yard field goal The Jets have a two-score lead over the Packers! Still plenty to go mind.

Eagles 17-17 Titans 2:44, 4th quarter Unreal yards after the catch from Spears to get a 1st down with a 27-yard grab on 3rd and 22. The Titans have an even better shot at winning this one now.

It's GOOD! Browns 16-19 Buccaneers 9:58, 4th quarter C McLaughlin 31 yard field goal The Bucs edge into the lead with what I think is McLaughlin's fourth field goal. Nails.

Eagles 17-17 Titans 3:33, 4th quarter Tennessee are in Philadelphia territory after a 41-yard strike from Ward to Elic Ayomanor. Some penalties send the Titans back though. 2nd and 28 on the way.

It’s NO GOOD! Vikings 6-3 BearsÂ 6:26, 4th quarter C Santos 23 yard try blocked Bad to worse for the Bears. The franchise QB is out of the game with a serious looking injury and the Vikings block the levelling kick.

It's GOOD! Bengals 20-6 Texans 12:16, 4th quarter E McPherson 57 yard field goal Monster kick gives the Bengals a healthy lead as they eye a 2-0 start.

Vikings 6-3 Bears 7:42, 4th quarter This is bad. Bears QB Caleb Williams screams in pain as he falls to the turf on a rush under his own steam. Let's hope it isn't as serious as it looks.

PICK! Eagles 17-17 Titans 6:08, 4th quarter Jalen Hurts is picked off by Marcus Harris on a deep ball. Tennesse have it one their 17-yard line. Great chance to win it from here.

Vikings 6-3 Bears 10:06, 4th quarter D'Andre Swift carries Chicago into field goal territory with a 32-yard rush. Caleb Williams then finds Rome Odunze for 15 to take them into the redzone. Ooof then Sam Roush drops what would have been a touchdown.

PICK SIX! Panthers 35-3 Falcons 2:59, 3rd quarter J Dotson interception for 16 yards Jack Strand comes into the game for the pick happy Cooper Rush and throws a pick six of his own. Horrible day for the Falcons and there is still so much left in this one.

It's GOOD! Bengals 17-6 Texans 0:36, 3rd quarter K Fairbairn 45 yard field goal

TOUCHDOWN! Steelers 3-20 Patriots 13:41, 4th quarter Scoop and score! Pittsburgh QB Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Christian Barrmore and Elijah Ponder grabs it and runs it in from 19 yards out. Rodgers looks stunner. Steelers cooked in this one.

Panthers 27-3 Falcons 3:41, 3rd quarter Cooper Rush has been benched at QB for Atlanta after throwing two picks and Jack Strand is in.

TOUCHDOWN! Browns 16-16 Buccaneers 1:23, 3rd quarter D Watson to D Boston for 55 yards Boston redeems himself with a monster score after the drop in the endzone earlier.

TOUCHDOWN! Saints 17-17 Ravens 9:41, 4th quarter T Shough to C Olave for 21 yards They convert the two-point try thanks to a Travis Etienne rush. Tie game! Unbelievable comeback from New Orleans.

It's GOOD! Steelers 3-13 Patriots 0:41, 3rd quarter A Borregales 45 yard field goal

TOUCHDOWN! Packers 7-14 Jets 2:30, 3rd quarter G Smith to G Wilson for five yards Here we go then! The Jets are gunning for a 2-0 start as the Packers need a response to avoid losing a seventh game in a row dating back to last season. What has happened to the Pack?

TOUCHDOWN! Bengals 17-3 TexansÂ 3:03, 3rd quarter J Burrow to J Chase for 18 yards Another expert throw and catch between these two all stars. Cincinnati take a two touchdown lead. Can Houston catch them?

Fourth-quarter scores (almost) Carolina Panthers 27-3 Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints 9-17 Baltimore Ravens

Minnesota Vikings 6-3 Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals 10-3 Houston Texans

Pittsburgh Steelers 3-10 New England Patriots

Green Bay Packers 7-7 New York Jets

Cleveland Browns 9-16 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Philadelphia Eagles 17-17 Tennessee Titans Every game is a one-score affair, except the blowout in Atlanta as we approach the final quarters. Nail-biting!

TOUCHDOWN! Panthers 27-3 Falcons 9:38, 3rd quarter B Young to D Waller for 12 yards The veteran tight end is having a day! Nightmare for the Falcons. 0-2 on the way for them.

It's NO GOOD! Bengals 10-3 Texans 7:33, 3rd quarter K Fairbairn misses 58 yard field goal It would have been good from 57 yards. Ouch.

It's GOOD! Browns 9-16 Buccaneers 5:48, 3rd quarter A Szmyt 34 yard field goal

TOUCHDOWN! Eagles 17-17 Titans 0:57, 3rd quarter C Ward one yard rush After the goal line stop Cam Ward gets tricky on the keeper and rushes it wide left for the score. Tie game!

More excellent defense being played across these games as the Eagles stuff Tony Pollard on the goal line and the Browns receiver Denzel Boston is forced to drop a touchdown by Tampa corner Benjamin Morrison.