Gomorrah Writer Maddalena Ravagli to Make Directorial Debut With Sicily-Set The Place of Eternal Summer (EXCLUSIVE)

Maddalena Ravagli, who is known for penning some of the most successful Italian scripted series including â€œGomorrahâ€ and â€œZeroZeroZero,â€ is making her directorial debut with Sicily-set story â€œThe Place of Eternal Summerâ€ (â€œLa terra dell'estateâ€).

Shooting is now underway in Sicilian locations on Ravagli's first feature, which will mix coming-of-age and action movie tropes under the blazing Sicilian sun. Ravagli co-wrote the screenplay with her â€œGomorrahâ€ and â€œZeroZeroZeroâ€ co-writer Leonardo Fasoli.

â€œThe Place of Eternal Summerâ€ is a tale of friendship between Leo and Turi, who are two very different kids, across three summers, each five years apart.

â€œThey meet at 10, find each other again as teenagers, and reunite once more on the threshold of adulthood,â€ says the synopsis. â€œSummer after summer, as everything around them changes, so does their friendship, allowing them to find a space of freedom in a world that seems to have already decided who they should become.â€

â€œAs a screenwriter, I have always tried to give voice to the different worlds that inhabit our country, especially the ones that are too often unseen and unheard, and simply pushed to the margins,â€ Ravagli said in her directors' statement.

â€œAs a parent, I have mostly observed and listened, and this reminded me of how difficult it can be to truly know ourselves and come to terms with who we are. This is what made me feel the need to tell this tragic, poignant, but also funny and life-filled adventure. And adventure that, in a way, belongs to all of us as we search for the courage to find ourselves and be who we truly are,â€ the debuting director went on to note.

â€œThe Place of Eternal Summer,â€ which features a slew of emerging Italian talents, is being produced by Moontrip, a banner set up by Rome-based Cattleya, which is owned by ITV Studios, with Fasoli and Ravagli, and Tramp Limited. Beside Productions, Vision Distribution and Sky are also on board.

The film will be theatrically released in Italy by Vision Distribution with international sales being handled by Vision Distribution International Sales.