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Fulham 1-1 Manchester United: Premier League – live reaction

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Valentina Moreno
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David Hytner was at Craven Cottage and his report is in. That's my cue to get going. Thanks for reading.

It's been a really tough start for Ãlvaro Arbeloa â€¦ but his side have drawn against Liverpool and Manchester United, and their three games after the international break are against the promoted sides: Ipswich, Hull and Coventry.

Spurs fans â€¦ look away.

United certainly missed Sesko today. Cunha looked far more dangerous over on the left, where his goal came from. â€œAfter we conceded the goal, we played much better â€¦ but this needs to be from the start,â€ Cunha tells Sky.

Quite a few angry emails coming in about United. That was a poor display, particularly those 15 minutes before the Fulham goal, and the table doesn't read well at all â€¦ but I don't understand anyone calling for Carrick to go. It's been five games! He took them to third last season!

Fulham are still waiting for a league win under Ãlvaro Arbeloa. United have five points from five games. Yeah, no one's happy here.

FULL-TIME: Fulham 1-1 Manchester United

MartÃ­nez finds room for a strike â€¦ but it's blocked out for another corner. United fail to threaten with it, and the whistle follows.

90+3 min: Dorgu wins a corner â€¦ one last chance.

90+1 min: United keep pressing, Cunha drifts into the area but no one connects with his cutback.

90 min: Three more minutes.

Cunha cuts in from the left, lets fly and a wicked deflection off Affengruber leaves Leno with no chance. The Brazilian scores his fifth goal in seven games against Fulham.

GOAL! Fulham 1-1 Manchester United (Cunha 89)

Cunha scores another against Fulham!

Fulham 1-1 Manchester United: Premier League – live reaction
Cunha scores. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA
Cunha celebrates.
Cunha celebrates. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

88 min: United waste a burst forward as Dorgu fails to take down a diagonal ball by Maguire.

86 min: There's a handball shout after a United corner, Bassey's hands going up as MartÃ­nez pokes the ball at him. VAR lets it pass through to the wicketkeeper.

The ball appears to strike the arms of Fulham's Bassey but no penalty is given.
The ball appears to strike the arms of Fulham’s Bassey but no penalty is given. Photograph: Carlos Jasso/AFP/Getty Images

85 min: Mbeumo whips in a dangerous cross to the far post â€¦ but a Fulham head gets in the way.

84 min: United desperately need some Fernandes magic â€“ but he's been uncharacteristically quiet. Dorgu replaces Luke Shaw.

81 min: The corners keep on coming â€¦ can Fernandes find Maguire? Nope. The move breaks down with a MartÃ­nez volley flying over the bar.

80 min: Fulham make their final changes, with Muniz and Andersen on for GarcÃ­a and King. Mainoo is off; Mount is on for United.

79 min: United play a few too many passes over on the right, failing to cross, but they've got a corner.

78 min: Mbeumo rushes down the right, cuts in for his strike â€¦ but there are enough white shirts back to block off his effort.

77 min: Fulham make another tweak as Larsson replaces Berge. Zirkzee is on for Rashford. Cunha will probably move over to the left.

Rashford leaves the game.
Rashford leaves the game. Photograph: Carlos Jasso/AFP/Getty Images

76 min: Kevin is on for Fulham â€¦ and he finds space down the right to launch. Lammens moves to his right and gets a strong hand on it.

75 min: United haven't turned to the bench yet.

74 min: Brilliant from Cunha, turning in midfield, showing strength before trying to find the bottom right corner â€¦ Leno makes another fine stop.

Cunha has this shot saved.
Cunha has this shot saved. Photograph: Carlos Jasso/AFP/Getty Images

73 min: Fernandes is stationed out on the right as he whips in another cross â€¦ but United are missing Sesko today.

70 min: Fernandes sends in a free-kick from the right â€¦ and it turns into a goalkick.

68 min: United have been given a shake as they push forward.

67 min: United play it short, work it to Mbeumo on the edge of the area, he curls it â€¦ and Leno makes a staggering save, leaping to his right to tip it around the post. Brilliant from the Fulham keeper.

66 min: Neville rages at United before Shaw drives forward and wins a corner.

Bassey wins the ball off Cunha after Fulham push forward, rushes into the area and sends in a low drive. Sammens saves, it meets MartÃ­nez a few yards away â€¦ but the ball travels back to goal and into the net, Lammens failing to clear with his feet. Was the defender trying to play a pass back to the keeper? Whatever the case, it's another miserable moment for United this season.

GOAL! Fulham 1-0 Manchester United (MartÃ­nez og 63)

Oh, that's a shocker.

King celebrates as Fulham take the lead.
King celebrates as Fulham take the lead. Photograph: Dennis Goodwin/ProSports/Shutterstock

61 min: Finally, signs of life: Iwobi has room out on the left, sends in a shot that deflects off Dalot for a corner.

60 min: The stats flash up: we're still waiting for a shot in this half.

59 min: United have a spell on the ball but can't find any gaps to cut through.

57 min: Gary Neville is bemused by the lack of urgency from both teams.

56 min: Fulham wheel it around at the back with little pressure from United.

55 min: It's all a bit flat at the moment.

54 min: Rashford finds space down the left on the counter, tries to play to Mbeumo â€¦ but Robinson nips in to save Fulham.

52 min: The camera finds Sir Alex Ferguson in the stands.

49 min: Bobb weaves through United shirts as Fulham venture forward â€¦ Robinson crosses from the left but United launch their own counter. Rashford is taken down by Castagne and that's a yellow for the right-back.

48 min: The ball is stuck in Fulham's half.

47 min: Rashford sends in a dangerous ball, but Cunha is penalised for doing something wrong in the mixer.

46 min: And we're back. No changes just yet as Fulham kick things off. Dalot goes on an adventure down the right for United.

King and Castagne in action.
King and Castagne in action. Photograph: John Patrick Fletcher/Action Plus/Shutterstock

United had 17 shots in that half â€¦ with just two on target.

HALF-TIME: Fulham 0-0 Manchester United

United have had chances â€¦ but Fulham have been the better side.

45 min: King's fine half is soured by a yellow for diving â€“ he goes down after Maguire's arm brushes him and the ref ain't impressed.

King dives in the box.
King dives in the box. Photograph: Daniel Hambury/EPA

44 min: United's front four all combine as Mbeumo deflects a Cunha cross to Rashford in the middle â€¦ but he volleys over the bar.

42 min: Iwobi plays a one-two and looks through on goal â€¦ but Lammens, United's player of the half, springs into action to deny the winger.

39 min: United's best move of the game. Dalot breaks into midfield, plays to Fernandes, who works it to Rashford inside the area â€¦ but he can't get the right placement on the strike when trying to curl it in from the left.

38 min: United work it patiently but Tielemans' cross into the area can't beat the first man.

36 min: Mbeumo knocks Robinson off the ball, Rashford finds it on the left and cuts in, navigating traffic before unleashing â€¦ but he can't beat the crowd of defenders.

35 min: Rashford tries to play in Tielemans inside the area â€¦ but he was probably better off trying to whip an effort himself.

34 min: Iwobi and King are running this game.

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