Fulham 1-1 Manchester United: Premier League – live reaction

Key events

David Hytner was at Craven Cottage and his report is in. That's my cue to get going. Thanks for reading.

It's been a really tough start for Ãlvaro Arbeloa â€¦ but his side have drawn against Liverpool and Manchester United, and their three games after the international break are against the promoted sides: Ipswich, Hull and Coventry.

Spurs fans â€¦ look away.

United certainly missed Sesko today. Cunha looked far more dangerous over on the left, where his goal came from. â€œAfter we conceded the goal, we played much better â€¦ but this needs to be from the start,â€ Cunha tells Sky.

Quite a few angry emails coming in about United. That was a poor display, particularly those 15 minutes before the Fulham goal, and the table doesn't read well at all â€¦ but I don't understand anyone calling for Carrick to go. It's been five games! He took them to third last season!

Fulham are still waiting for a league win under Ãlvaro Arbeloa. United have five points from five games. Yeah, no one's happy here.

FULL-TIME: Fulham 1-1 Manchester United MartÃ­nez finds room for a strike â€¦ but it's blocked out for another corner. United fail to threaten with it, and the whistle follows.

90+3 min: Dorgu wins a corner â€¦ one last chance.

90+1 min: United keep pressing, Cunha drifts into the area but no one connects with his cutback.

90 min: Three more minutes.

Cunha cuts in from the left, lets fly and a wicked deflection off Affengruber leaves Leno with no chance. The Brazilian scores his fifth goal in seven games against Fulham.

GOAL! Fulham 1-1 Manchester United (Cunha 89) Cunha scores another against Fulham! Cunha scores. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA Cunha celebrates. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

88 min: United waste a burst forward as Dorgu fails to take down a diagonal ball by Maguire.

86 min: There's a handball shout after a United corner, Bassey's hands going up as MartÃ­nez pokes the ball at him. VAR lets it pass through to the wicketkeeper. The ball appears to strike the arms of Fulham’s Bassey but no penalty is given. Photograph: Carlos Jasso/AFP/Getty Images

85 min: Mbeumo whips in a dangerous cross to the far post â€¦ but a Fulham head gets in the way.

84 min: United desperately need some Fernandes magic â€“ but he's been uncharacteristically quiet. Dorgu replaces Luke Shaw.

81 min: The corners keep on coming â€¦ can Fernandes find Maguire? Nope. The move breaks down with a MartÃ­nez volley flying over the bar.

80 min: Fulham make their final changes, with Muniz and Andersen on for GarcÃ­a and King. Mainoo is off; Mount is on for United.

79 min: United play a few too many passes over on the right, failing to cross, but they've got a corner.

78 min: Mbeumo rushes down the right, cuts in for his strike â€¦ but there are enough white shirts back to block off his effort.

77 min: Fulham make another tweak as Larsson replaces Berge. Zirkzee is on for Rashford. Cunha will probably move over to the left. Rashford leaves the game. Photograph: Carlos Jasso/AFP/Getty Images

76 min: Kevin is on for Fulham â€¦ and he finds space down the right to launch. Lammens moves to his right and gets a strong hand on it.

75 min: United haven't turned to the bench yet.

74 min: Brilliant from Cunha, turning in midfield, showing strength before trying to find the bottom right corner â€¦ Leno makes another fine stop. Cunha has this shot saved. Photograph: Carlos Jasso/AFP/Getty Images

73 min: Fernandes is stationed out on the right as he whips in another cross â€¦ but United are missing Sesko today.

70 min: Fernandes sends in a free-kick from the right â€¦ and it turns into a goalkick.

68 min: United have been given a shake as they push forward.

67 min: United play it short, work it to Mbeumo on the edge of the area, he curls it â€¦ and Leno makes a staggering save, leaping to his right to tip it around the post. Brilliant from the Fulham keeper.

66 min: Neville rages at United before Shaw drives forward and wins a corner.

Bassey wins the ball off Cunha after Fulham push forward, rushes into the area and sends in a low drive. Sammens saves, it meets MartÃ­nez a few yards away â€¦ but the ball travels back to goal and into the net, Lammens failing to clear with his feet. Was the defender trying to play a pass back to the keeper? Whatever the case, it's another miserable moment for United this season.

GOAL! Fulham 1-0 Manchester United (MartÃ­nez og 63) Oh, that's a shocker. King celebrates as Fulham take the lead. Photograph: Dennis Goodwin/ProSports/Shutterstock

61 min: Finally, signs of life: Iwobi has room out on the left, sends in a shot that deflects off Dalot for a corner.

60 min: The stats flash up: we're still waiting for a shot in this half.

59 min: United have a spell on the ball but can't find any gaps to cut through.

57 min: Gary Neville is bemused by the lack of urgency from both teams.

56 min: Fulham wheel it around at the back with little pressure from United.

55 min: It's all a bit flat at the moment.

54 min: Rashford finds space down the left on the counter, tries to play to Mbeumo â€¦ but Robinson nips in to save Fulham.

52 min: The camera finds Sir Alex Ferguson in the stands.

49 min: Bobb weaves through United shirts as Fulham venture forward â€¦ Robinson crosses from the left but United launch their own counter. Rashford is taken down by Castagne and that's a yellow for the right-back.

48 min: The ball is stuck in Fulham's half.

47 min: Rashford sends in a dangerous ball, but Cunha is penalised for doing something wrong in the mixer.

46 min: And we're back. No changes just yet as Fulham kick things off. Dalot goes on an adventure down the right for United. King and Castagne in action. Photograph: John Patrick Fletcher/Action Plus/Shutterstock

United had 17 shots in that half â€¦ with just two on target.

HALF-TIME: Fulham 0-0 Manchester United United have had chances â€¦ but Fulham have been the better side.

45 min: King's fine half is soured by a yellow for diving â€“ he goes down after Maguire's arm brushes him and the ref ain't impressed. King dives in the box. Photograph: Daniel Hambury/EPA

44 min: United's front four all combine as Mbeumo deflects a Cunha cross to Rashford in the middle â€¦ but he volleys over the bar.

42 min: Iwobi plays a one-two and looks through on goal â€¦ but Lammens, United's player of the half, springs into action to deny the winger.

39 min: United's best move of the game. Dalot breaks into midfield, plays to Fernandes, who works it to Rashford inside the area â€¦ but he can't get the right placement on the strike when trying to curl it in from the left.

38 min: United work it patiently but Tielemans' cross into the area can't beat the first man.

36 min: Mbeumo knocks Robinson off the ball, Rashford finds it on the left and cuts in, navigating traffic before unleashing â€¦ but he can't beat the crowd of defenders.

35 min: Rashford tries to play in Tielemans inside the area â€¦ but he was probably better off trying to whip an effort himself.