NYC Mayor Mamdani and Trump meet at Gracie Mansion

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump met at New York’s Gracie Mansion on Monday, where both said they talked about building housing in the city.

In a news conference following their meeting, Mamdani said he and the president had agreed to “set up a new level of that conversation” between the city and the White House to build as many as 12,000 homes and provide 30,000 jobs in the city’s Sunnyside Yards area.

Trump noted that Mamdani first raised the issue during a visit to the White House, said such a project will likely require â€œa lot of federal approvals and probably some federal money to do it,â€ but that â€œmaybe they have a shot at doing it.â€

Trump and Mamdani have met twice before. The first meeting was in November of last year at the White House, when Mamdani was mayor elect, and the second was in February, also at the White House.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani answers reporters questions following a press conference he held with President Donald Trump at Gracie Mansion in New York City, September 21, 2026. WABC

Trump was already scheduled to be in New York City Monday to address the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.