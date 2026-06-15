How to Watch UFC Freedom 250: Topuria vs. Gaethje Live Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

In a collaborating between President Donald Trump and UFC CEO Dana White, the Ultimate Fighting Championship heads to â€œThe Districtâ€ for UFC Freedom 250. Two top fighters face off against each other as the main event, with Georgian fighter Ilia Topuria (17-0-0) defending his UFC Lightweight Championship belt against American Justin Gaethje (27-5-0) on Sunday (June 14).

Explore See latest videos, charts and news

UFC Freedom 250: Topuria vs. Gaethje takes place on the South Lawn of the White House, Washington, D.C., with a start time of 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

How to Watch UFC Freedom 250 Online, At a Glance:

With weigh-ins expected to take place at the Lincoln Memorial, UFC Freedom 250 is a special mixed martial arts event to celebrate the United States' 250th anniversary.

What Is Topuria's and Gaethje's Walkout Music for UFC Freedom 250?

Although the UFC has yet to announce each fighter's walkout songs for UFC Freedom 250, the pair usually go out to the octagon to the same songs during their matches. Topuria has walked out to â€œCanciÃ³n del Mariachiâ€ by Antonio Banderas from the movie Desperado, while Justin Gaethje prefers to walk out to â€œCall Me Humanâ€ featuring Skip Marley and French Montana from the TV series, Godfather of Harlem.

How to Watch UFC Freedom 250 Live Online

Want to watch UFC Freedom 250 online? This event is streaming on Paramount+, with a start time of 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

DirecTV DirecTV DirecTV is offering a five-day free trial for new subscribers.

Including a five-day free trial, the streaming service DirecTV comes with free access to Paramount+ with its â€œPremierâ€ package, which goes for $129.99 for the first month of service ($169.99 per month afterward). It features more than 185 channels, as well as access to ESPN Unlimited, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu and other streaming services, unlimited DVR storage and the ability to stream on three devices simultaneously. Once the five days is up you'll be charged the subscription price based on what package you choose at checkout.

Paramount+ on Walmart+ Sign up for Walmart+ 30-day trial for $1

Although it doesn't offer a free trial anymore, you can get access to Paramount+ for just $1, if you sign up for Walmart+. The retailer's rewards program offers access to Paramount+ at no extra cost, while Walmart+ also offers a 30-day trial to take the service out for a test drive.

Shoppers can receive access to Paramount+ included with any Walmart+ subscription, the retail giant announced last September. A Walmart+ subscription is $98 for the annual plan (about $8.17 per month) after the 30-day trial.

Afterwards, the Paramount+ Essential Plan, which gives you access to tons of TV shows and movies with limited commercials, increased a dollar to $8.99 per month (or $89.99 per year). The ad-free plan got a small price bump as well to $12.99 per month (or $129.99 per year), but it now includes Showtime, along with everything in the Essential Plan and access to your local CBS station.

After the free trial ends, your plan will automatically renew at the regular rate, but you can cancel anytime.

Check out the full UFC Freedom 250 fight card below.

Main Card,Â 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT â€” Paramount+

Lightweight: Ilia Topuria (champion) vs. Justin Gaethje â€” Title Fight, Main Event

Heavyweight: Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane â€” (interim) Title Fight, Co-Main Event

Bantamweight: Sean O'Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Heavyweight: Josh Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis

Lightweight: MaurÃ­cio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler

Middleweight: Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus

Featherweight: Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia

Want more? For moreÂ product recommendations, check out our roundups of theÂ best Xbox deals,Â studio headphonesÂ andÂ Nintendo Switch accessories.