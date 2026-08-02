Spider-Man: Brand New Day Smashes Box Office Projections With Monster $355 Million Weekend

Topline â€œSpider-Man: Brand New Dayâ€ grossed an estimated $355 million at the domestic box office over its opening weekendâ€”only about $2 million short of the all-time box office opening weekend record set by â€œAvengers: Endgameâ€ in 2019. The newest â€œSpider-Manâ€ film grossed an estimated $927 million worldwideâ€”falling short only to a record set by â€œAvengers: Endgame.â€ Getty Images

Key Facts

The newest entry into the â€œSpider-Manâ€ franchise, starring Tom Holland as the titular web-slinging superhero, grossed an estimated $355 million at North American theaters over the weekend, according to early numbers reported by the Hollywood trade publications . â€œSpider-Man: Brand New Dayâ€ also proved to have massive international appeal, grossing an additional $573 million from international markets, for a total gross of about $927 million over a single weekend. This makes â€œSpider-Man: Brand New Dayâ€ the second-largest global opening in history, behind only â€œAvengers: Endgameâ€ again, which grossed a reported $1.22 billion across all markets. The film also blew past industry expectationsâ€” Boxoffice Pro projected an opening weekend within the $280 million-$300 million range, a prediction the forecasters called â€œbullishâ€ last week. Fans and critics also appear to be connecting with the movie, which has earned a 90% critic score and 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes , as well as an â€œAâ€ from Cinemascore , which polls viewers after screenings.

â€˜Spider-Man' Already Breaking Records

â€œSpider-Man: Brand New Dayâ€ already shattered the record for biggest opening day in box office history, grossing a reported $168 million on Friday and surpassing the record also set by â€œAvengers: Endgameâ€ in 2019. â€œSpider-Manâ€ reportedly grossed another $101.5 millionâ€”just behind the Saturday ticket record also set by â€œEndgameâ€ with $109.2 million. The film's record-breaking weekend has already cemented it as the biggest opening weekend in distributor Sony Pictures' history, and Marvel Studios now can boast the four biggest worldwide opening weekends ever: â€œAvengers: Endgameâ€ in 2019, â€œSpider-Man: Brand New Dayâ€ this weekend, â€œSpider-Man: No Way Homeâ€ in 2021 and â€œAvengers: Infinity Warâ€ in 2018.

Surprising Fact

Christopher Nolan's â€œThe Odysseyâ€ remained a big box office draw for its third weekend in theaters, earning second place behind â€œSpider-Manâ€ and grossing an estimated $51 million. This means Holland and his spouse and co-star Zendaya are featured stars in both the top two highest-grossing films in theaters this weekend.

Big Number

At least $425 million. That's how much was spent at the box office this weekend off the combined strength of both â€œSpider-Manâ€ and â€œThe Odyssey,â€ Variety reported, making it the single highest-grossing weekend at domestic theaters in history.