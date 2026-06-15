Sweden v Tunisia: World Cup 2026 – live

Key events

While I make a brew, enjoy some half-time reading on England's love of Jude Bellingham. double quotation mark Jordan Henderson says Jude Bellingham is loved by his teammates and will be England's X-factor at the World Cup. â€œI'm sure he will have a big impact for us in this tournament,â€ Henderson said. â€œI can remember five years ago I gave him his first cap, it was away at Middlesbrough. How much he's grown, as a player and as a person since then, is incredible really. I had a good idea when I first saw him playing and training, and the way he was.

Half-time: Sweden 2-1 Tunisia Sweden are in the ascendancy at the break but that late goal from an otherwise toothless Tunisia has just put the Europeans on notice.

45+2 mins: Free-kick on the right to Sweden, Ayari to take it, but he floats it tamely into the gloves of Chamakh. Tunisia tear forward on the counter, chasing the keeper's punt downfield and set up camp on the edge of the Sweden box. The Swedes defend it well.

45 mins: Four minutes of added time to be played at the end of the half.

44 mins: Sweden try to respond with a long throw of their own on the right, but it's pulled back for a lesser-spotted foul throw.

Sweden dealt with the long throw deep on the right but nobody closed down Hannibal as he accepted the clearing header, giving him time to pick his cross and find the head of Omar Rekik who glances superbly into the far corner.

GOAL! Sweden 2-1 Tunisia (Rekik, 43) Out of nowhere, Tunisia are back in this with a glancing header. Omar Rekik pulls a goal back for Tunisia with a fine header! Photograph: Carl Recine/Getty Images

40 mins: Hannibal and Nygren have a set-to on halfway. The Tunisian is clearly frustrated with the evening so far and the Swede gave him the kind of nudge after the tackle that can provoke a response.

39 mins: Tunisia win a turnover in midfield but Khedira looks up, sees nothing on, feeds a square ball to his right and his teammates circulate along the defence and out through the left before lumping a harmless punt forward. Hard to know what they're trying to accomplish at the moment.

38 mins: It is all Sweden in Monterrey. Tunisia are as poor as Jonathan Wilson warned us.

36 mins: Chamakh does well to escape the melee and punch the ball out of the danger zone. There's a bit of pinball thereafter but Tunisia survive and VAR choses not to intervene.

35 mins: Bernhardsson earns his side another corner on the right. Cue mayhem in the six-yard box.

33 mins: â€œThe fact that I m sitting here in my living room watching Sweden in the world cup is nuts! We have been so absurdly bad the last couple of years,â€ emails Vincent Simmons. â€œSaw Swedish tv's interview with Ayari. Very intense fellow! Claims to always watch his games back 3-4 times afterwards to see what he could have done better. Also claims to have not been pleased with any of his performances for several years. I hope for his sake he can be pleased with this one.â€

32 mins: Lindelof heads the first corner of the night over the bar. That was a familiar chaotic penalty area scene with the referee struggling to establish who was holding or blocking in the build-up.

31 mins: Replays show Chamakh should have done better. It was one of those where he almost dived too far and the ball bobbled over his gloves. Still, excellent counterattack and terrific individual skill from Isak. The value of top quality centre forwards in major tournaments.

The Swedes have been the proactive side in the opening half but they allow Tunisia a long spell of possession then smash them on the break. The ball is cleared to Gyokeres who plays the hold-up role to perfection, controlling on his chest with his back to goal then feeding the ball to Isak on halfway on the left. The Liverpool striker then tears off with only one red shirt near him. He could not care less, jinking inside and curling a low finish beyond Chamakh.

GOAL! Sweden 2-0 Tunisia (Isak, 30) Brilliant from Alexander Isak. Sweden double their lead. Alexander Isak scores a fantastic second goal for Sweden! Photograph: Joel Marklund/BILDBYRÃ…N/Shutterstock Photograph: Petter Arvidson/BILDBYRÃ…N/Shutterstock Photograph: MoisÃ©s Castillo/AP

27 mins: Saad picks up the scraps from a hopeful ball forward and Tunisia can build in midfield as Sweden are caught out of shape. There's no impetus though and a promising situation ends with Hannibal dumping a hopeful cross into the box that is headed clear.

25 mins: Tunisia get some rare controlled possession after the break with Hannibal desperate to get on the ball, dropping back to collect it off his back four, then showing again before lofting a pass in the channel for Abdi to chase â€“ but it's overhit.

23 mins: This match is Sweden's to lose. Tunisia are offering precious little, despite going behind early. The pattern of the match is the ball being stroked at walking pace along the Swedish back three until one edge decides to try and find a running split striker ahead of them in the channel. There is then a flurry of second-ball activity, but not a great deal of action to report.

22 mins: To a chorus of boos in Monterrey it's time for a hydration break.

20 mins: Hannibal does spark one such counter, but Abdi can't keep the ball in on the left touchline. Ali Abdi runs the ball out of play under the watchful eye of Alexander Bernhardsson. Photograph: Luke Hales/Getty Images

19 mins: Tunisia are not asserting themselves in pursuit of an equaliser, happy to hang back and play on the counter.

17 mins: Saad again finds room between the lines for Tunisia, and for the second time is given the opportunity to run at the retreating Swedish defence. On this occasion he elects to shoot, but as we've seen time and again in these opening matches his shot is way too high. Are the balls too round again?

16 mins: That was Sweden's earliest World Cup goal since Martin Dahlin in 1994. North America is a happy hunting ground for the Swedes.

15 mins: Sweden are happy to lower the tempo to walking pace, baiting Tunisia onto them, drawing them out of their defensive structure.

13 mins: Good save from Nordfelt after Saad broke through the middle and fed Ben Slimane on his left shoulder. The finish was too close to the Swedish keeper â€“ and wouldn't have counted anyway because he had needlessly drifted offside.

12 mins: Sweden do a good job of taking the sting out of the game, recycling play from right to left, using their back three to shift the direction of their attacks. The two split strikers have both been instructed to retain possession where possible.

10 mins: Both teams are trying to stamp their mark in midfield, exchanging free-kicks around halfway. The Argentinian referee is keeping his cards in his pocket for the time being.

8 mins: That was a very good finish from the 22 year old Brighton midfielder. And good for the spectacle you'd expect, forcing Tunisia to relinquish thoughts of a scoreless draw.