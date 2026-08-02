HRF, ELSC File Dutch Complaint Against Israeli Reservist | THE HIND RAJAB FOUNDATION

30 July 2026, Brussels, Belgium / Utrecht, The NetherlandsÂ â€“ On 26 July 2026, the Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF), in collaboration with the European Legal Support Center (ELSC) and represented by Mr. Haroon Raza, filed an urgent criminal complaint with the Dutch National Public Prosecutor's Office against Leon Khlebnikov, an Israeli reservist and tank gunner currently present in the Netherlands.

Khlebnikov is accused of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Palestinian people, pursuant to the Dutch International Crimes Act (Wet Internationale Misdrijven). The complaint centers on his documented involvement in the destruction of civilian infrastructure in Gaza, including the deliberate demolition of a school in Rafah, which he documented on social media.

The complaint was filed with extreme urgency after HRF received credible information that Khlebnikov is in the Netherlands from 27-31 July 2026 to serve as a judge at the European Universities Debating Championships (EUDC), hosted by Utrecht University. Affiliated with Ben-Gurion University's debating society, Khlebnikov is spending the week in the Netherlands following his deployment and participation in the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

During his stay in the Netherlands, Khlebnikov continued to display blatant disregard for international law, mocking anti-genocide protesters, referring to them as â€œpathetic,â€ at a time when Dutch authorities were already examining allegations against him.

DespiteÂ the HRF and ELSC complaint,Â noÂ actionÂ hasÂ beenÂ takenÂ toÂ date. His short stay poses a significant risk that he may leave the country before Dutch authorities hold him accountable.

Khlebnikov documented his deployment to Gaza through social media, employing dark satire to disseminate footage of his direct participation in military operations and acts of destruction. He framed the systematic destruction of civilian infrastructure as entertainment, trivializing the humanitarian catastrophe and genocide unfolding in Gaza.

Key evidence includes:

A series of videos showing the demolition of a school in Rafah. In one clip, he wears a backpack and sarcastically announces, â€œHello everyone! I'm off to school. What a joy, what a thrill!â€ The final video shows the controlled demolition of the school and is captioned, â€œWell, the school year ended earlier than expected. Urgent, what is the number for The Hague?â€

Throughout 2025, Khlebnikov posted content portraying the destruction of civilian infrastructure as entertainment, including the caption, â€œYour taxes vs. also your taxes,â€ mocking the use of public funds to finance the devastation inflicted by the Israeli military in Gaza.

By explicitly referencing â€œThe Hagueâ€ (the seat of the International Criminal Court), Khlebnikov displayed knowledge of the criminal nature of his actions.

Leon Khlebnikov is accused of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Palestinian people. Throughout 2025, Khlebnikov posted content portraying the destruction of civilian infrastructure as entertainment.

â€œ The destruction of schools is part of a systematic campaign to erase Palestinian life and identity. Leon Khlebnikov did not just participate in this destruction; he celebrated and mocked it. His presence in the Netherlands offers a unique window to enforce international law. â€

â€œ Accountability for war crimes should be the bare minimum after three years of ongoing genocide in Palestine. Once again, our organisations have to initiate legal action and fight for what should be a basic task of Dutch law enforcement. This case is emblematic also in showing the clear role Dutch universities still have, after all their promises, in rehabilitating and giving a platform to war criminals. â€

The Hind Rajab Foundation continues to pursue legal avenues across Europe to hold those responsible for atrocities committed in Gaza accountable. This case will test whether European states are prepared to fulfill their international legal obligations or continue to protect perpetrators of international crimes.