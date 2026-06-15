Perrie Edwards Marries Soccer Star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in Stunning Portugal Wedding

Perrie Edwards is singing the sweet melody of wedding bells.

TheÂ Little Mix alum wed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in an intimate ceremony in the Algarve region of Portugal on June 13, according to photos published by the Daily Mail.

The coupleâ€”who got engaged in 2022â€”said “I do” at the idyllic Igreja Matriz de Estoi church in the village of Estoi in Faro.

For her special day, Edwards was the definition of bridal beauty, with the “Sweet Melody” singer donning a white corseted wedding dress featuring long sleeves and lace detailing.

Edwardsâ€”who held a bouquet of white calla liliesâ€”was bridal chic with her hair styled in a sleek bun and topped off with a white veil. She finished off the look with a pair of gold earrings.

As for Oxlade-Chamberlain, the soccer starâ€”who plays for the Scottish Premiership club Celticâ€”donned a simple, yet suave black tuxedo, adorned with a matching white calla lily boutonniere.Â

Following the nuptials, the newlywedsâ€”who share kids Axel, 4, and Alanis, 5 months, togetherâ€”were all smiles while walking hand-in-hand down the church’s stairs as they made their debut as husband and wife, with their guests tossing white rose petals.