Israeli forces kill 8 in Gaza, toll now 18 since latest Trump peace plan

Israeli forces have killed at least eight more Palestinians in Gaza, including two children, bringing the death toll to 18 in the three days since US President Donald Trump announced a plan he described as a â€œmonumental stepâ€ towards peace and security in the shattered enclave.

The eight deaths on Sunday included three people killed in an air strike on a residential apartment in the Al-Sousi Tower in western Gaza City â€“Â Abdullah Abu Taif, 33, his wife Abeer Anan, 29, and their 5-year-old son Azzam â€“ according to medical sources at Al-Shifa Hospital.

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An attack targeting an apartment in Al-Qarara, northwest of the city of Khan Younis, killed three members of the Al-Hams family â€“ father Mahmoud, 38, his wife Fatima, 37, and their young daughter. Three others were wounded, medical sources at Nasser Hospital said.

Kamu Abu Muailiq, 68, and his wife Huda, 59, were killed in a strike on their home nearÂ Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza, medics said.

An overnight Israeli strike also targeted medicine warehouses attached to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah.

Gaza Health Ministry Director-General Munir al-Bursh condemned the attack, stating that destroying supplies â€œturns medicine and illness itself into a tool of warâ€. The ministry reported two facilities destroyed and two severely damaged.

Reporting from the site, Al Jazeera correspondent Moath al-Kahlout observed a massive crater, and said the strike came just 15 minutes after an evacuation order, damaging tents where displaced people had been sheltering and triggering a new wave of displacement.

â€˜Without warning'

Israeli warplanes have struck multiple targets over the past 48 hours, operating at low altitude without issuing prior warnings to residents, according to Al Jazeera correspondents reporting from across Gaza. Most of the targets were residential buildings, apartments and civilian gatherings, which Israel saysÂ are legitimate targets because they include members of Hamas or other armed groups.

â€œThe strikes came without any warning or evacuation orders for the residents living in the targeted areas,â€ Al Jazeera correspondent Nour Khaled reported from Gaza City. â€œLast night was particularly difficult for Palestinians. There were a number of strikes targeting several areas across all parts of the Gaza Strip.â€

On Saturday, eight Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting various areas. An emergency services source said Israeli shelling on the Old City east of Gaza City killed one Palestinian and injured others. An Israeli drone struck the Industrial Area south of Gaza City, killing two citizens, while another Palestinian was killed and others injured in a strike on Thirtieth Street.

On Friday, just hours after Trump announced a step-by-step roadmap for Gaza, which he said his so-called Board of Peace had agreed with Israel and Hamas, two Palestinian men were killed in separate attacks.

Illusory agreements

The killing of at least 18 people within three days of an agreement promising progress towards peace follows a similar pattern to previous deals that existed only on paper and had no relation to the reality on the ground, such as the repeated truces in Lebanon since 2024, and the October 2025 ceasefire in Gaza. All have been largely ignored by Israel, which has been widely accused of deliberately sabotaging them.

Since the October 2025 ceasefire in Gaza mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US, more than 1,222 Palestinians have been killed and over 4,053 injured, according to local health authorities.

Mohanad Mustafa, an academic and expert on Israeli affairs, told Al Jazeera that Israel approaches these agreements from a position of non-commitment.

â€œAll these agreements were imposed on Israel. Israel did not want to go to settlements or agreements. They were imposed on Israel by another party, particularly the United States,â€ he said.

â€œIsrael gives different interpretations to the agreement at the level of terminology and clauses,â€ Mustafa said. â€œTherefore it tends toward violating the agreement, claiming that its interpretation and approach differ from how the other party interprets it.â€

Mustafa warned that Israel uses military operations to create facts on the ground. â€œIsrael begins by imposing facts on the ground. This happened in Lebanon, this happened in Gaza. And then it relies on these facts to raise the ceiling of its demands,â€ he said. â€œIsrael always tries to weaken these agreements because it is not convinced by them and believes only in the military solution.â€

American pressure, Mustafa said, remains â€œthe only factor that can influence the Israeli position.â€