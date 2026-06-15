Knicks-Loving Celebrities React to Teams First Championship in 53 Years

Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Mariska Hargitay and other Knicks-loving celebrities turned to social media Saturday night to celebrate the New York team's first championship in 53 years.

While Knicks diehards like Timothee Chalamet, Ben Stiller, Spike Lee, and Tracy Morgan were in San Antonio to witness the team's first title since 1973, many more famous fans watched on television and celebrated the Game 5 win from home.

â€œCongratulations to the New York Knickerbockers, NBA Champions!!!!!,â€ Jennifer Lopez wrote on social media alongside a video of her celebrating the win.

Congratulations to the New York Knickerbockers, NBA Champions!!!!! I remember the last time the Knicks were making a run for the championship and rushing home every game day from the set to watch Ewing, Starks and Oakley make a hell of a run. We have all been waiting patientlyâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/ugCRWkkjJf â€” jlo (@JLo) June 14, 2026

â€œI remember the last time the Knicks were making a run for the championship and rushing home every game day from the set to watch Ewing, Starks and Oakley make a hell of a run. We have all been waiting patiently for this day for years. Thank you for uniting our city againâ€¦for uniting the world. You restored faith, hope and belief in that there's nothing we can't do!! Hard work, goodness and teamwork pays off! You set the city on fire!!â€

(Lopez might be mixing up the 1994 Knicks team that lost in the Finals with the Starks-and-Oakley-less 1999 team that also reached the championships, ultimately losing to the Spurs.)

Cardi B, who performed during halftime of Game 3, watched the championship-winning game on a cellphone in her basement. â€œWe won!â€ she yelled around her house. â€œWe fucking won!â€

Hargitay, who attended the historic Game 4 comeback victory alongside Taylor Swift, posted a tribute to her friend and Finals MVP Jalen Brunson after the win: â€œAnd you lead the way for so many. Congratulations to you all and deepest thanks.â€

(Brunson quipped in a postgame interview what his plans were after winning the title, â€œTry to get on SVU.â€)

Jon Stewart, like thousands of New Yorkers, took to the streets to watch Game 5's closing moments projected on the side of a building:

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Chalamet, the Knicks' most visible fan throughout their championship run, said on the Spurs court after the win, â€œWay rather this than the Oscars.â€ The actor and Stiller later made their way to the Knicks' locker room for the champagne celebration.

Check out more celebrity reactions to the Knicks' win below: