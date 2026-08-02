Lollapalooza 2026 Shortens Wolf Alice and Cortis Sets Due to Severe Flooding

Day three of Lollapalooza 2026 was hit by severe flooding that delayed the festival schedule and pushed back performances from several artists.

Organizers announced on Saturday (Aug. 1) that the festival â€” held at Chicago's Grant Park â€” would open at 3 p.m. CT instead of 12 p.m. CT due to the severe weather. As a result, most performances scheduled during the three-hour delay were canceled, with only a few exceptions.

K-pop group CORTIS was rescheduled for later Saturday afternoon and performed a 40-minute set instead of its originally scheduled 50 minutes, while English rock band Wolf Aliceâ€˜s hour-long performance was shortened to about 30 minutes, according to Variety.

The schedule changes came after heavy overnight rain soaked Chicago. Earlier Saturday, photos showed Hutchinson Field â€” home to the festival's T-Mobile and Allianz stages â€” flooded with water, prompting organizers to share updates on social media.

â€œDue to current and overnight heavy rains, doors will be delayed until 2 p.m. Please continue to watch this space for further updates,â€ a statement on Facebook read.

Hours later, organizers shared a second update that read: â€œThank you for your patience. At this time, we are actively working on cleaning up areas of the grounds with an updated plan to open doors at 3 p.m, with the Box Office opening at 1 p.m. Please continue to watch this space for further updates.â€

Saturday's lineup featured headliners Olivia Dean and JENNIE, along with performances by the Neighbourhood, Geese, Sienna Spiro, Clipse and Ethel Cain.

Lollapalooza's fourth and final day on Sunday (Aug. 2) is scheduled to feature headlining performances from Tate McRae and The xx, with additional sets from AdÃ©la, Jade, aespa and Stella Lefty.