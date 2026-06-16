Jon Stewart Slams Fighter Josh Hokit as a F—ing A–hole For Saying Michelle Obama Is a Man at UFC Freedom 250

On Monday night's episode of â€œThe Daily Show,â€ Jon Stewart slammed fighter Josh Hokit for saying Michelle Obama was a man during his post-fight interview at Sunday night's UFC Freedom 250 event, which was hosted by the Trump administration on the White House lawn.

After playing Hokit's soundbite, Stewart said, â€œMy God, what a fucking asshole. Fucking asshole. I look forward to his performance on next week's â€˜Comics Unleashed.'â€

Earlier in the show, Stewart attacked the conservative media for expressing overwhelming excitement for the UFC event, while they, at the same time, condemned the celebration in New York after the Knicks won the NBA title. Stewart played several clips of Newsmax anchors discussing UFC Freedom 250 and saying things like, â€œVery excited to see this,â€ and â€œI'm actually personally looking forward to it very, very much.â€

â€œYes, Sunday night gave the president and his acolytes an opportunity to rebut the joyous communion of teamwork that embodied the New York Knickerbockers for a joyless, Vegas-style trudge through the people's house, now transformed into a gold-plated pummeling center where the gladiators' god was praised for his forbearance, and of course, nutsack,â€ Stewart joked.

He later added, â€œWhat a god-awful mockery of an event that somehow managed to find a way to devalue both combat sports and our national dignity. Who even aired this embarrassing shit?â€

Through a CBS News soundbite, Stewart revealed that Paramount, the parent company of â€œThe Daily Show'sâ€ home network, Comedy Central, broadcast the event.

Feigning fear, Stewart said, â€œAnd what a fine event it was. Once again, the leaders of Paramount+ are providing us all with incredible content at a reasonable price. I am proud to stand with the Paramount family and whatever shows they decide to either cancel or put on.â€

Watch the entire monologue below.