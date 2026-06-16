The Sudden Ending Of Disclosure Day, Explained

Margaret (Emily Blunt) in Steven Spielberg's ‘Disclosure Day’ Universal Pictures

Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day ends with an unheard message, the final word of the film imbued with meaning.

Aliens are a frequent fixation in Spielberg's filmographyâ€”the E.T. and Close Encounters director is a true believer in the UFO phenomenon.

In an interview with EW , Spielberg said:

“Based on a preponderance of visual evidence and testimony, I have no doubt that we have been visited by off-world species since Roswell in 1947.”

Many scenes in Disclosure Day reflect alleged extraterrestrial encountersâ€”screenwriter David Koepp took inspiration from â€œeverything that seemed remotely credible,â€ describing the film as â€œa unified theory of everything we know about UAPs.â€

The ending seems to summarize Koepp and Spielberg's thoughts on the phenomenon.

What Is The Plot Of â€˜Disclosure Day'?

The film follows Daniel (Josh O’Connor), a whistleblower who uncovers a vast conspiracy orchestrated by the sinister Wardex corporation, covering up decades of alien encounters.

Wardex has been experimenting with alien bodies and spacecraft, seeking a technological edge for the looming threat of WWIII, bubbling in the background.

Daniel, a mathematical genius, soon finds his fate entwined with Margaret (Emily Blunt), a meteorologist who has been imbued with extraordinary psychic abilities.

The two are aggressively pursued by Wardex CEO Noah Scanlon (Colin Firth), who will do anything to ensure that the great conspiracy stays secret.

As Margaret gradually develops control over her new powers, the two are drawn to Hugo (Colman Domingo), a longtime advocate for full disclosure.

Daniel and Margaret learn that they shared a bizarre abduction experience as children, and have to dig deep in their minds to recover the lost memory.

In a frightening flashback that echoes Hansel & Gretel, the two are lured into the woods by aliens, eerily disguised as animals, before being taken into a cottage and imbued with powers.

Their minds were wiped, but the experience was clearly traumatic, illustrating how alien these creatures really are. However, it all serves a divine purpose.

Hugo explains that the two have been given their powers in order to open clear communication channels between humanity and extraterrestrials.

Hugo tells Daniel that his math genius is â€œfluency in the language in which the book of the universe is written,â€ allowing him to understand the aliens.

To Margaret, he explains that the aliens infused her with supercharged empathy, â€œso you can understand us.â€

Working together, the team of whistleblowers manages to evade the clutches of Wardex, successfully broadcasting a montage of video evidence through a news station, which then spreads through the internet.

The world learns the truth through their screens, big and small (against all odds, the footage is taken very seriously). Reflecting Spielberg's beliefs, the clips reference alleged UFO encounters from history, such as the 1947 Roswell Incident.

Once the truth is out, it's time for the message. One of the captured aliens, â€œIn Vivo 17,â€ is revealed, and it whispers something to Daniel.

Daniel then relays the message to Margaret, who turns to her audience and simply says, â€œListen â€¦â€

What Does The Alien Say At The End Of â€˜Disclosure Day'?

The exact words of the alien are not revealed, but the film heavily implies the point.

While the aliens are shown to be strange, foreboding figures (the presence of animals, along with the sinister vibes, are accurate to the testimony of alleged abductees), but the intent of the creatures is benevolent.

There is a clear theme of empathy and understanding peppered throughout the film, underlining the alien's message.

At one point, Hugo explains that aliens view empathy as the “foremost evolutionary advantage” bluntly stating that humanity faces “extinction” without it.

The threat of war simmering in the background, along with the sprawling surveillance state used to track the protagonists, highlights how humanity risks spiraling into paranoia and self-destruction.

Wardex's experiments on the aliens are far worse than the unsettling experience of Margaret and Danielâ€”the horrified reaction from the public while watching the footage shows that humans still have plenty of empathy for the downtrodden.

The alien's message seems an ode to empathy and understanding, not just between two different species, but a plea for humanity to listen to one another.

It's best that the exact wording of the message remains a mysteryâ€”the viewer's imagination can fill in the gaps. When asked about the secret, Spielberg said, â€œI’m never going to give that away.â€

Screenwriter David Koepp confirmed that the film's final word â€œsaid everything I wanted to say.â€

â€œI realized when you found one word that says everything, you should stop talking.â€

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