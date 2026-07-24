Charli XCXs New Album Music, Fashion, Film Is Here

Charli XCXâ€˜s new album Music, Fashion, Film has arrived, and unlike the lyrics of â€œSS26â€ suggest, it might save us after all.

Music, Fashion, Film spans 11 tracks, clocking in at just over 30 minutes. It features her previously released singles â€œRock Musicâ€ (b side: â€œI Keep On Thinking Bout You Every Single Day and Nightâ€œ), â€œSS26â€ (b side: â€œPlayboy Bunnyâ€œ), â€œWink Wink,â€ and â€œCameraâ€ (b side: â€œIf You Take Away the Music Then What Has She Gotâ€). The final track, â€œNo One Lasts Forever,â€ features director David Cronenberg.

In her recent Rolling Stone cover story, Charli spoke about the new album, following up the massive success of Brat, and her burgeoning acting career (she also toured Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles). â€œAll of my albums work in opposites,â€ she said. â€œThey repel against each other, and that's the connective tissue. I knew when I was making it that I was never going to make that record again. It's not creatively rewarding for me to make the same thing twice.â€

The cover of Music, Fashion, Film features three icons from each category, sitting together in a kitchen: John Cale for music, Marc Jacobs for fashion, and Martin Scorsese for film. â€œShe said she had an idea to run by me,â€ Cale told us in an exclusive interview. â€œThere was talk of a video, an ode to an imprint of time and place. Next thing, I was on a flight. Ended up in a random kitchen.â€

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Charli will tour behind Music, Fashion, Film, hitting the festival circuit (Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Reading, Leeds, and others) before making stops at arenas like Barclays in Brooklyn, New York, and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. She premiered several tracks at an intimate Brooklyn show earlier this month, and brought out Clairo for a duet of â€œSofia,â€ plus Underscores and Kim Petras.

â€œI'm of this mindset at the moment that my life will end, as will all of our lives,â€ Charli said. â€œI want to live my life exactly the way that I want to live it, because I don't get a redo.â€