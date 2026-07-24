Rangers complete deal for Serbia international Dragojevic

Rangers have made Serbia midfielder Vanja Dragojevic their seventh signing of the summer, finalising a Â£4m deal to sign the 20-year-old from Partizan Belgrade.Â

Dragojevic, who won his first two senior international caps this year, has penned a four-year deal with the Glasgow giants with an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

A defensive midfielder, Dragojevic wore the captain’s armband at Partizan, who finished third in the Serbian SuperLiga last season, 14 points behind title winners Red Star Belgrade.

He follows Lawrence Shankland, Ross McCrorie, Ben Godfrey, Ivor Pandur, Cammy Devlin and Dan Neil through the door at Ibrox, with Derek McInnes tasked with rebuilding Rangers’ squad following a disappointing third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership last term.

Â Welcome to Rangers, Vanja DragojeviÄ‡ pic.twitter.com/FsjyBhbVVv â€” Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) July 23, 2026

Dragojevic told the club’s website of his move: “It feels amazing, and I’m really happy and proud to be part of such a big club like Rangers.Â

“It’s a big opportunity, and I can’t wait to get started.

“I first heard [of Rangers’ interest] three months ago, and when I heard it I already knew it was very interesting to me, because I think the winning mentality that Rangers have is compatible with my mentality.”

Dragojevic could make his Premiership debut away to Dundee United on July 31, with the first leg of a Europa League qualifier against Jagiellonia Bialystok to come six days later.Â