Bon Jovi Abruptly Ends MSG Concert Due to Sinus Infection

On Thursday night, Jon Bon Jovi ended his concert at Madison Square Garden after just 90 minutes and apologized to the packed arena for the abrupt end.

â€œDon't throw away your ticket stubs, I'm gonna figure something out, OK?â€ the singer told the crowd. â€œJust hold onto it, we'll figure out how to reschedule.â€ He added, â€œBut I'm gonna have to cool it for the night. I feel great. I'll see you again soon, goodnight.â€

Before walking off stage, Bon Jovi hugged the band and gave fans a thumbs up as they cheered.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, a spokesperson for Bon Jovi said, â€œJon Bon Jovi spoke from stage and told fans he has been battling a sinus infection which led to the show's early ending. As part of the Bon Jovi residency at Madison Square Garden, Jon has said numerous times that it has been a joy to return to live shows for the band. Updated information will be available shortly.â€

Trending Stories

ðŸš¨Bon Jovi Forever Tour Update July 23, 2026 Jon telling fans to hold onto their tickets for a rescheduled MSG show WE BELIEVE IN YOU JON Thank you for still taking the stage tonight and giving your all Video Credit: Michele Bloom#BonJovi pic.twitter.com/iic7EvhOu6 â€” Jerry Braden (@Jerrybraden92) July 24, 2026

The singer hit the road earlier this month forÂ Bon Jovi's Forever tour, four years after surgery for a strained vocal cord prompted the frontman to take a break from touring. When speaking to People in June, Bon Jovi said, â€œI'm fully recovered,â€ adding, â€œIt was longer than I'd ever expected, but it had to be right. We never lost faith.â€

Bon Jovi praised his bandmates for their patience during his break to recover. â€œThey never doubted [me] and never looked for work or decided to retire,â€ he told the outlet. â€œThe sacrifices that each one of them have made to be there for me is on a whole â€˜nother level. They said, â€˜No, we're with you.' Every day of every rehearsal they were there with me. My love for them has only deepened.â€