Amanda Seyfried Mourns Death of Beloved Dog Finn

Amanda Seyfried is mourning the loss of a treasured family member. Â Â

The Housemaid star shared that her beloved dog Finn has died at the age of 16 in a touching social media tribute.

As she captioned a July 24 Instagram post featuring a selfie with Finn, â€œThis one's forever and ever.â€

The 40-year-old also shared photos from a few of her favorite memories with her furry friend.

In one snap shared to Instagram Stories July 24, Seyfried enjoys a stroll on the beach as Finn playfully leaps in the air beside her.

In another, the Mean Girls alum lies on her back beside Finn with her arms and legs up to mimic his position.

Meanwhile, in a separate pic, Seyfried and Finn can be seen cuddling up with their mouths open. And there are plenty more memories where that came from. As she wrote over the photo, â€œI'm gonna keep â€˜em comin'.â€

And Seyfried wasn't the only celeb who recognized Finn as the goodest boy. After all, Olivia Munn was just one star who sent her condolences under Seyfried's post.

As she wrote alongside red heart emojis, â€œFly high, sweet pup.â€

Meanwhile, Rachel Brosnahan also sent Seyfried some support.