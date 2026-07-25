Lou Koller, Frontman of Hardcore Pioneers Sick of It All, Dies at 59

Lou Koller, the founding frontman of New York hardcore institution Sick of It All, has died following a battle with esophageal cancer. He was 59.

The band confirmed his death in a statement posted to Instagram on Friday (July 24). â€œIt's with unbelievable sadness that we announce to our worldwide hardcore family the passing of our brother Lou Koller,â€ the group wrote, noting that 2026 would have marked the band's 40th anniversary.

â€œWe have lost a beloved friend and an iconic frontman. Lou had the power to raise everyone's spirits at our shows with a smile and a sarcastic comment, and he won people over wherever we played, from every culture and every corner of the world.â€ The band also thanked those who had contributed to Koller's medical fund, writing that his â€œbattle is over now and he can finally rest.â€

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Koller first revealed his diagnosis in the summer of 2024, telling fans that doctors had found a tumor in his esophagus that extended into his stomach. Sick of It All cancelled a European tour so he could undergo treatment, and the hardcore community rallied with benefit concerts and donations.

By May 2025, he had announced he was cancer-free following a final round of chemotherapy, but the disease returned months later.

Sick of It All formed in Queens, New York in 1986, built around Koller and his brother Pete, the band's guitarist. The group emerged from the same late-'80s New York hardcore scene as Agnostic Front, Cro-Mags and Madball, playing clubs like CBGB and building a devoted following through relentless touring. Their 1989 debut Blood, Sweat and No Tears became a genre landmark, and by 2020 the band had sold at least half a million records worldwide across a career that stretched nearly four decades.

Their commercial high point came in the mid-'90s major-label era. Scratch the Surface (1994), released on East West, drew critical acclaim and produced the singles â€œScratch the Surfaceâ€ and â€œStep Down,â€ the latter earning MTV rotation; it remains the band's best-selling album. Its follow-up Built to Last (1997), reached No. 32 on Billboard's Heatseekers Albums chart. The band later signed to Fat Wreck Chords and continued releasing music into the 2010s, with their most recent album, Wake the Sleeping Dragon!, arriving in 2018.

Across their run, Sick of It All became one of the most respected and enduring acts in hardcore, admired as much for Koller's charisma and generosity as for the music itself. He is survived by his bandmates, his brother Pete among them, and a global community of fans built across 40 years on the road.