Bon Ivers Justin Vernon Performs Entire Set of Bob Dylan Covers at Eaux Claires Fest

Justin Vernon, a.k.a. Bon Iver, returned to the stage Friday at his curated Eaux Claires festival, performing a lengthy set of Bob Dylan covers as well as a surprise set of his own music.

The announced â€œBon Dylanâ€ set featured Vernon and friends playing over a dozen of the legendary singer-songwriter's tracks, from well-known classics like â€œKnockin' on Heaven's Door,â€ â€œAll Along the Watchtower,â€ and â€œTangled Up in Blueâ€ to more obscure fare like Shot of Love's â€œShooting Starâ€ and Slow Train Coming's â€œWhen He Returns.â€

Watch the â€œBon Dylanâ€ set in its entirety below:

Vernon also played an unannounced set of his own music, his first time playing a full set of his own music live since 2023; Vernon has only played at a Harris/Walz campaign event and an anti-ICE benefit since then.

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The surprise set featured Bon Iver tracks like â€œFlume,â€ â€œSpeyside,â€ the early rarity â€œHayward, WI,â€ â€œRe: Stacks,â€ the unreleased John Prine tribute â€œRoom to Spare,â€ and opened with a take on Kevin Morby's â€œDie Youngâ€; Morby was scheduled to perform at Eaux Claires before dropping out (for good reason), with the surprise Vernon set taking its place.

Eaux Claires at the Wisconsin city's Carson Park continues Saturday with sets from Dijon, Julianna Barwick & Mary Lattimore, Samia, and more.