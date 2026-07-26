BBC Buys War Drama Kabul, Featuring Eric Dane in One of His Last Roles

The BBC has acquired thriller series â€œKabul,â€ starring the late Eric Dane and â€œTehran'sâ€ Shervin Alenabi, from Mediawan Rights.

The six-part show, which is against the backdrop of U.S. troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan amid the Taliban's return to Kabul, follows the chaotic evacuation of various characters including diplomats, soldiers and civilians.

The synopsis reads: â€œKabul, August 15, 2021. As American troops withdraw, the Taliban enter the city. The Nazany family, like many civilians, is forced to flee, fearing retaliation. In this desperate and chaotic situation â€“ shadowed by the looming threat of an attack by ISIS â€“ French police officers, Italian diplomats, German military personnel, and American intelligence services must somehow coordinate to manage the influx of civilians. How will each of them manage to save their own lives? The countdown has begun.â€

Produced by France's 24 25 Films and CinÃ©tÃ©vÃ©, it also stars Jonathan ZaccaÃ¯ (â€œLe bureau des legendesâ€), Thibault Evrard (â€œThe Night of the 12thâ€), Vassilis Kukalawi (â€œKandaharâ€), Jeanne Goursaud (â€œPax Massiliaâ€), Gianmarco Saurino (â€œL'estate piu Caldaâ€) and Valentina Cervi (â€œMedici: Masters of Florenceâ€).

The series is directed by Kasia Adamik (â€œNo Escapeâ€) and Olga Chajdas (â€œImagoâ€) from a screenplay by Olivier Demangel (â€œAtlantics,â€ â€œNovemberâ€), Thomas Finkelkraut (â€œThomas Finkielkrautâ€) and Joey Lavy (â€œThe Shiftâ€).

â€œâ€˜Kabul' is a tragedy of the highest stakes,â€ said Nick Lee, the BBC's head of program acquisition. â€œA warzone story which is propelled by the real ticking clock of the evacuation that was just five years ago this summer. Global politics remain complex, but â€˜Kabul' dramatises the biggest view of history through the smallest window of a human family.â€

Producers are Fabienne Servan-Schreiber and Charlotte Ortiz at CinÃ©tÃ©vÃ©, Matthias Weber and Thibault Gast at 24 25 Films (a Mediawan Company). Sandrine Paquot exec produces. The series was made in collaboration with the European Alliance with Mediawan Rights repping global sales.

â€œKabulâ€ launches on the BBC's streaming platform iPlayer on Aug. 2 and will be broadcast on BBC Four from Aug. 15.