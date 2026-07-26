Home Cultura Bret Michaels Undergoes Kidney Stone Surgery After Performing in Intense Pain

Bret Michaels Undergoes Kidney Stone Surgery After Performing in Intense Pain

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Valentina Moreno
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Bret Michaels is recovering from surgery to remove a kidney stone, the Poison frontman revealed this week, after playing several shows rather than cancelling on fans.

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Bret Michaels Undergoes Kidney Stone Surgery After Performing in Intense Pain

Bret Michaels Undergoes Kidney Stone Surgery After Performing in Intense Pain

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In a Facebook post shared on what he dubbed â€œ#WisdomWednesday,â€ Michaels said the stone would not pass after almost seven days of waiting it out.

â€œThe pain became intense but, as usual, I played through Charleston, WV, Grantville, PA and a special private show at Fairchild AFB in Spokane for veterans, active duty and their families,â€ he wrote. The day after the Spokane performance, he was admitted to hospital â€œas the pain became too much when the stone would not pass.â€

Michaels said the procedure is now complete. â€œThe operation has been done and is complete & I'm out of post-op recovery, and I'm doing everything within my power to feel better and continue playing great shows for great fans when I've got a complete clean bill of health,â€ he wrote.

He used the post to thank the medical staff who treated him, saying the first thing he learned was â€œcomplete gratitude for the frontline workers, doctors and nurses,â€ and adding that he is â€œwise enough to know how important family, friends, fans, doctors and nurses play such a vital role in our everyday health.â€

Ever the showman, he signed off with a joke about being â€œforcedâ€ out of his stage clothes and into a hospital gown, having gone straight from the show to the hospital.

The health scare is the latest chapter in a long, well-documented medical history for the 63-year-old, who has been unusually candid with fans throughout his career.

Michaels has managed Type 1 diabetes since childhood â€” his mother co-founded a youth diabetes camp during his upbringing â€” and has become one of music's most prominent diabetes-awareness advocates. In 2010, he survived a life-threatening brain hemorrhage and a related warning stroke before making a full recovery and returning to the stage. .

Michaels co-founded Poison in Pennsylvania in the mid-1980s before the band relocated to Los Angeles, where they became one of the defining glam-metal acts of the Sunset Strip era. Poison charted 10 singles in the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, including six top 10 hits, and scored their sole No. 1 with the 1988 power ballad â€œEvery Rose Has Its Thorn,â€ which spent three weeks atop the chart over the Christmas holiday. The single anchored their second album, Open Up and Sayâ€¦ Ahh!, certified 5x platinum, and remains the band's signature song.

Michaels has not announced any changes to his tour schedule, saying he intends to return once he has a full clean bill of health.

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