Lil Wayne, Karol G, Smashing Pumpkins to Receive Stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2027

Lil Wayne, Karol G, Smashing Pumpkins, and David Guetta are among the artists that will receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2027, the selection committee announced.

Linkin Park, Sia, the Ramones, Grandmaster Flash, and Marc Shaiman will also receive stars in the â€œRecordingâ€ category next year, while outlaw country legend Waylon Jennings will be honored posthumously.

In total, 32 stars will be added to the streets along Hollywood Boulevard in 2027, with honorees from music, television, movies, theater, and radio.

On the motion pictures side, Cheech & Chong, Elle and Dakota Fanning, Kate Hudson, Idris Elba, Delroy Lindo, Sam Rockwell and Netflix honcho Ted Sarandos will be honored, while the television category will welcome edro Pascal, Adam Scott, Lisa Kudrow, Keke Palmer, and more.

Charlamagne tha God will receive a star in the Radio category, while Pussycat Dolls' Nicole Scherzinger will be commemorated in the Live Theatre/Live Performance category.

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â€œThe Walk of Fame Selection Committee is proud to welcome the Class of 2027 to one of the most enduring symbols of achievement in entertainment,â€ Walk of Fame Selection Chairman Peter Roth said in a statement. â€œThese 32 extraordinary individuals have each made a lasting impact on audiences around the world through their talent, creativity, and dedication to their craft. We are honored to recognize their remarkable contributions and look forward to celebrating them as they take their place in Hollywood history.â€

Check out the Walk of Fame site for exact dates for each honoree's ceremonies.