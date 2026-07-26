Billie Joe Armstrong Enlists Iron Maidens Bruce Dickinson for Surprise Cover

Talk about a rock crossover we didn't know we needed. On Thursday night at Fandom's Comic-con weekend kick off party in San Diego, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson surprised fans and joined Billie Joe Armstrongâ€˜s the Coverups onstage.

The rock icons dove into an impassioned cover of Mott the Hoople'sÂ classicÂ â€œAll the Young Dudes,â€ with Armstrong playing his signature red Les Paul as he and Dickinson harmonized. Both Dickinson and Armstrong have a storied history with the song: Dickinson recorded a version for his 1990 solo albumÂ Tattooed Millionaire, while Armstrong credited David Bowie, who wrote track, on Green Dayâ€˜s 2009 hit â€œ21 Guns,â€ which shares a similar melody.

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Earlier in the night, the Coverups had set the stage on a high note with covers of rock classics, including Cheap Trick's â€œHello Thereâ€ and the Ramones' â€œI Wanna Be Sedated.â€ The cover band is one of Armstrong's many side projects.

For the unacquainted, Dickinson's presence at the Comic-Con event makes more sense when you remember he wrote a 12-issue comic book series as part of his solo concept album The Mandrake Project. On Friday, the rock star will be signing copies of The Mandrake Project: Year Two, a new collection that details the road to the album-comic. â€œWe've performed with Green Day quite a lot of times, but we've been on separate stages in separate bands,â€ Dickinson told a CBS affiliate on Friday. â€œI more or less remember the words,â€ he said, adding, â€œIt was good fun.â€