Cards TE McBride walks back dig at Arizona fans

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Cardinals tight end Trey McBride walked back comments he made in June that criticized Arizona’s fanbase as being transient or nonexistent.

During an appearance on the “Bussin’ with the Boys” podcast in June, McBride said Cardinals fans don’t exist.

“Living in Arizona, no one’s from Arizona,” McBride said. “Everyone has kinda moved in from another state, so they’re all fans of their own teams, so now you have the Arizona that sits there and there’s no Arizona fans in Arizona. So it’s a tough deal. Hopefully, we start winning some games and we can bring some of those fans back.”

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After Saturday’s training camp practice, McBride offered a mea culpa for those comments.

“I probably shouldn’t have said that,” he said. “It came out wrong, and obviously the fanbase is great. We have a tremendous fanbase. Arizona’s been here, loyal fans to all the sports teams here, and we’re very lucky to have a lot of these guys, and we’re going to have a great season. We’re going to win games, and we’re going to make sure those fans have something proud to cheer for.

“I love it here in Arizona, and I hope they love me too, but it’s a special place. The fans are great, and I’m excited for this year to give them something to be proud of.”

During McBride’s appearance on the podcast, host Taylor Lewan, a former offensive lineman for the Tennessee Titans who grew up in Arizona, said he didn’t remember seeing Cardinals hats around town before their Super Bowl appearance in 2009 and then said the hats disappeared after the game.

McBride was drafted by the Cardinals in the second round in 2022 and signed a four-year extension worth $76 million in April 2025.

He was named a first-team All-Pro last season and has been a Pro Bowler the past two seasons.