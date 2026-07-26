Katy Perry Deeply Appalled After White House Uses Firework in Military Strikes TikTok Video

Katy Perry slammed the Trump administration after the White House's TikTok account used her hit â€œFireworkâ€ on a video of military strikes.

â€œI am deeply appalled and angry to see â€œFireworkâ€ used on the White House TikTok account as a backing track for video footage of military strikes,â€ the singer wrote on X. â€œI did not approve this, I was not asked, and I absolutely do not condone it.â€

I am deeply appalled and angry to see â€œFireworkâ€ used on the @WhiteHouse TikTok account as a backing track for video footage of military strikes. I did not approve this, I was not asked, and I absolutely do not condone it. I wrote this song to be an anthem of hope, healing, andâ€¦ â€” KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 25, 2026

The offending 9-second TikTok, posted two days ago by the White House account, shows â€œunclassifiedâ€ video of U.S.-fired missiles hitting port targets in Iran as Perry sings â€œBoom, boom, boom / Even brighter than the moon.â€ â€œIran has been warned,â€ the caption read.

â€œI wrote this song to be an anthem of hope, healing, and inner strength for people going through their darkest personal moments,â€ Perry continued in her tweet Saturday. â€œTo see a message of self-worth and upliftment weaponized to soundtrack destruction and violence is a complete violation of everything my song stands for.â€

Perry is the latest pop star to decry the White House social media team's unauthorized use of their music, joining the likes of Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter.Â

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The White House TikTok appears to be seeking out music by artists who strongly dislike Trump in their endless pursuit of shitposting; earlier this month, the White Stripes' â€œSeven Nation Armyâ€ â€” written by avowed Trump critic Jack White â€” soundtracked a different White House TikTok about military action.

â€œMy music is for bringing people together, not celebrating warfare,â€ Perry wrote Saturday.