Linda Perhacs Friends Say Cult Singer-Songwriter Has Gone Missing

Friends and collaborators of Linda Perhacs have posted a public plea to anyone knowing information on the whereabouts of the revered singer-songwriter.

The statement, written by Perhac's former manager Laurel Stearns, claims that the 82-year-old songwriter was discharged from a residential care facility eight months ago under the supervision of her legal guardian. Perhac's friends and collaborators state that they haven't been able to contact Perhacs nor her guardian. In an Instagram post alongside a photo of the singer, Stearns wrote, â€œLINDA PERHACS FANS, WE NEED YOUR HELP. LINDA HAS GONE MISSING.â€

The release itself states that at â€œthis time, those issuing this statement are not alleging wrongdoing,â€ adding, â€œrather, they are seeking confirmation that Linda is safe, well, and receiving appropriate care, while expressing concern over the prolonged absence of communication with a beloved public figure.â€

Perhacs is best known for 1970's Parallelograms, recorded when she was a dental hygienist. It went overlooked for years until it received renewed appreciation in the late Nineties, gaining her a cult audience who regard the album as a lost psychedelic folk classic. She released the comeback album The Soul of All Natural ThingsÂ in 2014, followed byÂ I'm a HarmonyÂ three years later.

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In an email sent to Rolling Stone, writer Jessica Hundley claimed that Perhacs had been living at the care facility for several years, struggling with dementia. â€œWe have called elder care and filed several police reports and have now retained a private investigator to help in finding her,â€ she wrote.

Stearns also provided her email, lstearns@primarywave.com, for any verified information that can help locate Perhacs. â€œThe intention is not to intrude upon her privacy,â€ she wrote, â€œbut simply to ensure that she is safe and to reestablish communication with someone whose artistic contributions continue to resonate across generations.â€