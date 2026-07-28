Obsession Star Michael Johnston in Talks to Join The Mummy 4 With Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz

â€œObsessionâ€ star Michael Johnston is in early talks to join the fourth installment of â€œThe Mummy,â€ Variety has confirmed.

Johnston previously starred in the TV series â€œTeen Wolf,â€ but this year's â€œObsessionâ€ brought him to the attention of moviegoers when the low-budget Curry Barker horror filmÂ became a box-office sensation.

As previously reported, Academy Award winnersÂ Brendan FraserÂ andÂ Rachel WeiszÂ are officially returning for a fourth installment of the blockbuster franchise, â€œThe Mummy.â€

Universal Pictures has dated the movie, directed by Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, for a wide theatrical release on Oct. 15, 2027.

Fraser and Weisz, whose involvement wasÂ first reported last fall, have closed deals to reprise their roles as adventurer Rick O'Connell and Egyptologist Evelyn O'Connell in the movie, plot details for which are being kept â€” not unironically â€” under wraps.

Fan favorite John Hannah was also confirmed to return to the film's franchise.

â€œThe Mummyâ€ follows a treasure hunter who accidentally awakens a cursed Egyptian priest with supernatural powers. The movie and its 2001 sequel â€œThe Mummy Returnsâ€ were major box office hits, reviving the classic monster movie IP and establishing Fraser as a bankable action star. Weisz, however, did not appear in the 2008 threequel â€œThe Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor,â€ so her return to the franchise is particularly thrilling for fans.

Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett (â€œReady or Notâ€ and sequel â€œReady or Not 2: Here I Comeâ€) direct the new â€œMummyâ€ movie from a screenplay by David Coggeshall (â€œThe Family Plan,â€ â€œOrphan: First Killâ€). Sean Daniel â€” who has produced each installment of the $1.8 billion-grossing franchise at the studio since 1999's â€œThe Mummy,â€ including â€œThe Mummy Returns,â€ â€œThe Scorpion King,â€ â€œThe Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperorâ€ and the 2017 Dark Universe project â€” also returns for the film.

William Sherak, James Vanderbilt and Paul Neinstein, whose joint credits includeÂ â€œNuremberg,â€ theÂ ScreamÂ franchiseÂ andÂ â€œThe Night Agentâ€Â series, willÂ produceÂ through Project X Entertainment.Â

Clayton Townsend will produce.Â Brendan Fraser andÂ Hivemind's Jason F. Brown willÂ executiveÂ produce the film.

Universal had no comment.

The news was first reported by The Insneider.