Glen Hansard, Oscar-Winning Once Singer-Songwriter Dies in Motorcycle Crash at 56

Glen Hansard, the Irish singer-songwriter and leader of The Frames and folk duo Swell Season has died at age 56 following a motorcycle crash near his home in Dublin, Ireland. A statement from his management team at ATC sent to Billboard on Wednesday morning (July 29) read: â€œWith broken hearts we announce the passing of Glen Hansard in the early hours of this morning. We are still dealing with the shock of it all, so we kindly ask that the privacy of Glen's family, colleagues and friends is respected at this difficult time.â€

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At press time no additional information was available about the crash that took the life of the singer who won the Oscar for best original song for â€œFalling Slowlyâ€ from the 2007 musical drama Once, which co-starred Hansard and his Swell Season bandmate and co-writer MarkÃ©ta IrglovÃ¡Â as a pair of struggling musicians finding their way in Dublin. The duo composed and performed all the film's original songs.

Born in Dublin suburb of Ballymun on April 21, 1970, the musician known for his passionate, literary songwriting and warm vocals started his career at 13, when he dropped out of school and started busking on the streets of his hometown. After five years of plying his trade, his demo made its way to Island Records, which signed the young singer, who promptly formed a band, The Frames, and began work on their debut album, 1992's Another Love Song.

While awaiting the LP's release, Hansard scored a role in the hit 1991 musical drama The Commitments, which was based on the 1987 novel by Roddy Doyle and directed by Alan Parker (Pink Floyd â€”Â The Wall, Mississippi Burning) and told the story of a scrappy group of working-class Irish kids who form a soul band.

Though he earned good notices for his role in the film, Hansard focused on his music, releasing a series of albums with the Frames, including 1995's Fitzcarraldo, 1999's Dance with the Devil, 2001's For the Birds and 2002's Breadcrumb Trail, all driven by the singer's warm, yearning voice and heartstring-pulling lyrics.

Hansard paused The Frames in 2006 to form Swell Season with Czech singer-songwriter IrglovÃ¡, with the couple tapped to play fictionalized versions of themselves in Once, which was a box office hit upon release in 2007 and later earned the pair an Oscar for â€œFalling Slowly,â€ a moving acoustic ballad about an instant, emotional connection between two strangers. â€œTake this sinking boat and point it home/ We've still got time/ Raise your hopeful voice, you have a choice/ You'll make it nowâ€ they sing in perfect harmony on the emotional chorus.

Swell Season released their second album, Strict Joy, in 2009, but were effectively over when the couple broke up; they unexpectedly reuinted in 2023 for their first album in 16 years, Forward. Hansard continued to release albums with The Frames through 2006's The Cost, before focusing on his solo material, beginning with his first true solo album, 2012's Rhythm and Repose.

This is a developing storyâ€¦