Fauci invokes 5th Amendment during Senate testimony, refrains from answering lawmakers questions

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who helped lead the U.S. response during the COVID-19 pandemic, invoked the Fifth Amendment Â amid plans to testify before the Senate’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC) on Wednesday and will refrain from answering questions.

The committee is chaired by Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, who has long Â accused Fauci of deceiving AmericansÂ about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paul was expected to focus on Fauci’s private journal entries between December 2019 and December 2022.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is sworn in during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 29, 2026. Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images

“It pains me to do so because of the respect that I have for the legislative branch of government and my decades long record of cooperating with Congress, under the advice of my attorneys, I will invoke my right under the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution to refrain from answering your questions,” Â Fauci Â said during his opening statement.

Fauci said he testified before or briefed congressional committees over 200 times in his 38 years as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Committee chairman Senator Rand Paul, Republican from Kentucky, questions Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 29, 2026. Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images

“Given Senator Paul’s obvious obsession with calling for my prosecution, his repeated slanderous comments about me, and recently his publicly releasing my unredacted personal diary aimed at embarrassing and intimidating me, the only conclusion I can reach is that the sole reason he is calling me before this Committee is to get me to say something that could vindicate his repeated public pledges that I end up, in his words, ‘behind bars,'” Â Fauci Â said.

One of Fauci's attorneys, who was sitting next to the doctor, attempted to speak several times after Paul’s questioning was over, but the senator shut him down, saying he wasn’t recognized.

“You were told not to sit at the table, you insist on sitting at the table, and we told you you would not be recognized,” Paul said. “You are not invited here for testimony, sir. You are being disrupted. Would you behave this way in a courtroom? No, because the judge would put you in jail. I can’t do that today, but I can have you escorted from the premises.”

After about another minute, Paul called for security and had the attorney escorted from the room

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.