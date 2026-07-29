Ferdinand urges Welbeck to reject Chelsea and join Man Utd

Rio Ferdinand has urged former team-mate Danny Welbeck to reject Chelsea and return to Manchester United instead.

Welbeck is reportedly close to joining Chelsea in a surprise move, with Jordan Henderson also said to be joining the Blues as a free agent.

Thirty-five-year-old Welbeck scored 13 Premier League goals last season, his most in a single English top-flight campaign.

His tally also equalled the goalscoring record for Brighton in a single Premier League season (13 â€“ level with Glenn Murray from 2018-19), as the Seagulls qualified for the Conference League.

Welbeck, who has also represented Arsenal and Sunderland in his career, made 142 appearances for United, winning one Premier League title, two EFL Cups, two Community Shields and the Club World Cup.

Ferdinand played alongside Welbeck at United, and wants the striker to move back to Old Trafford this summer.

Ferdinand wrote on his X account: “Welbs [Welbeck]â€¦ Ignore [Chelsea] + come back home!

“Champions League football next season in Manchester.”

Â Welbsâ€¦. Ignore + come back home!

Champions League football next season in Manchester https://t.co/HHLpaR96gW â€” Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) July 27, 2026

Welbeck’s imminent move comes as a shock after Chelsea’s recent trend of signing younger players.

Indeed, Chelsea have not given a single minute to a player over the age of 30 in any of their last 123 matches in all competitions, since 39-year-old Thiago Silva’s last appearance in May 2024.

If Welbeck does feature in the league for Chelsea next season, he would be the first player to make an appearance for Arsenal, Chelsea and United in the Premier League.