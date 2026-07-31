Birmingham City vs Barcelona: Line-ups, stats and preview

Barcelona's visit to Birmingham City on Friday is â€œmore than a friendlyâ€, believes Chris Davies as the head coach prepares the second-tier side for the prestigious meeting with the five-time European champions.

Last in the Premier League in 2010/11, the Blues, who are part-owned by NFL legend Tom Brady, earned their sole appearance in modern European competition by winning the EFL Cup that season, although they exited the Europa League in the group stage.

â€œIt's a special game because of the magnitude of the club we're playing against and the fact we've got them in our home stadium,â€ Davies told City's website.

â€œIt's the sort of game people will remember for a long time. To bring a huge club like Barcelona into our stadium is incredible.

â€œOn the football side, it's a chance to ultimately get that measuring stick against the very, very best.â€

Barca have chosen a camp in England partly because they want to avoid long-haul trips following the World Cup 2026.

Midfielder Marc Bernal says the inclusion of 17 young players who are part of the training squad in the absence of Barcelona's World Cup stars â€œsays a lotâ€ about the club's famed La Masia academy.

â€œI'm very happy that they're here enjoying themselves,â€ the 19-year-old told AS, expressing his joy at being involved after his pre-season last year was interrupted by injury.

â€œIt's a perfect example of what Barca is all about. Their level is very surprising. Playing for the reserve and youth teams is different than playing for the first team, but hopefully they'll get some opportunities.â€

Birmingham City v Barcelona team news

Left-back Lee Buchanan (knee) and right-back Ethan Laird (hamstring) are long-term injury absentees for City.

Midfielder Marc Leonard had surgery in May after rupturing his Achilles tendon while on loan at Scottish club Hearts.

Davies has been busy this week, signing Denmark-born former USA international full-back Kristoffer Lund from Palermo following Kai Wagner's departure and adding Argentinian striker Luis Vazquez from Anderlecht.

Midfielder Jhon Solis joined permanently from Girona for Â£6 million in June, a month before centre-back Dael Fry's arrival from Middlesbrough.

Goalkeeper James Beadle has again joined on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion for the campaign.

Frenkie de Jong has travelled with Barcelona and worked in the gym as the midfielder continues his comeback from a serious knee injury.

Left-back Alejandro Balde went for a â€œshort runâ€ on the pitch with a physio following back problems, according to AS.

Raphinha is not expected to feature but took part in an individual session. The winger endured an injury-hit season last time out and missed two Brazil matches at the World Cup with a familiar hamstring issue.

Karim Adeyemi â€“ an Â£18.8m signing from Borussia Dortmund last week â€“ is part of the camp, as is goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who is expected to complete a loan move to Ajax imminently.

The players who have not joined the group following the World Cup include Spain stars and world champions Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Joan Garcia, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Gavi, Dani Olmo and Pedri.