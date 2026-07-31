Retailer Reformation closes flat in NYSE debut as CEO says company is ready to scale

Reformation Inc. signage as traders work during the company’s initial public offering (IPO) on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

Women’s clothing retailer Reformation began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, with the stock ending the day essentially unchanged after pricing its IPO at $15.

The company, which is trading under the ticker symbol “REF,” is offering 14,062,500 shares, putting its IPO raise at $210.9 million.

“Reformation is ready, and that is really the driving reason we’ve spent a lot of time working to build a business that redefines retail, really innovates on what the role of a brand is in the fashion space, and we’ve done a great job at that,” CEO Hali Borenstein told CNBC on Thursday. “Today, we have a foundation that is ready to scale.”

It joins just a handful of consumer and retail companies that have gone public this year amid a slump in IPOs since the 2021 boom. Reformation went public the same day as sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s , which also listed on the NYSE.

According to its S-1 fact sheet, Reformation has seen 20 consecutive quarters of double-digit net revenue growth through the first quarter of 2026. Its net revenue for the full year 2025 came in at $507.1 million, and net income was $12.6 million, including the impact of President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

As of the first quarter of 2026, the company owns 70 stores across the U.S., UK, Canada and France.

“We believe we will continue to benefit from operating within the highly fragmented fashion industry, and that we are well positioned to capitalize on growing global demand for sustainable fashion,” the company wrote in its S-1 filing.

Borenstein said Reformation’s focus in its next phase of growth is to increase its distribution with more stores, accelerate its e-commerce business, invest in category diversification and expand overseas.

She added that the retailer is seeing “really strong double-digit growth” across the U.S., with 70% of its revenue coming from outside of New York and California.

Reformation also said it saw more than 1 million active customers across its direct-to-consumer channel in 2025. The majority of its customers, 70%, are aged between 25 and 50 years old.

Borenstein told CNBC’s “Morning Call” that the company’s customer base is diverse, with 20% of new customers last year under the age of 25 and 20% over the age of 50.

She added that the company’s average consumer makes over $100,000 in a year, making it more insulated from macroeconomic pressures hitting other retailers.