The Ending (And Post-Credits Scene) Of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Explained

Tom Holland's Peter Parker in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Marvel/Disney

Spider-Man: Brand New Day sees Tom Holland's Peter Parker face his biggest challenge yetâ€”loneliness, the film's ending hinting at more.

It's been five years since Marvel's last Spider-Man film, and Brand New Day depicts a more mature Peter, navigating a complex emotional situation.

What Is The Plot Of â€˜Spider-Man: Brand New Day'?

Warningâ€”Spoilers Ahead

Before Brand New Day, each chapter of Marvel's Spider-Man trilogy has grappled with Peter Parker's identity, all three films introducing a dramatic shift to the status quo.

The last entry, No Way Home, ends with Doctor Strange casting a spell to heal the fractured multiverse, permanently erasing all memories of Peter Parker from his own universe.

Peter decides against reintroducing himself to Ned (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya), for their own safety, resulting in the state of isolation Peter finds himself in at the start of Brand New Day.

Peter is now a fully dedicated crimefighter, with no friends or family to distract him. The only people present in Peter's life are NYPD detective Jean DeWolff (Liza ColÃ³n-Zayas) and The Punisher, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal).

Frank is the closest thing Peter has to a friend, the two vigilantes sharing an uneasy alliance.

Amidst the constant supervillain attacks, Peter realizes that the â€œDepartment of Damage Control,â€ headed by Bill Metzger (Tramell Tillman) is being targeted.

Damage Control confiscates and redirects criminal resources towards crimefighting, but a mysterious villain who can seemingly possess any individual (except Spider-Man) is determined to break in, seeking something known as “V-Max.”

As Peter deflects attacks against Damage Control, his powers begin to go awry, following a hurtful encounter with Ned and MJ.

Neither remember him, and MJ even has a new boyfriend.

Hence, Peter's inner spider starts to break out, resulting in stronger abilities and increased aggression. Echoing Spider-Man 2 (2004), Peter Parker's powers are greatly altered by his emotional repression.

For a moment, it seems like Brand New Day might be introducing Peter's six-armed mutation, â€œMan-Spider,â€ but the story goes in a very different direction.

After a conversation with Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), who is controlling the Hulk through technology, Peter creates his own power suppression device, which can be used on any superhero, to subdue his worst self.

Immediately, the body-swapping foe ramps up the pressure, targeting MJ and revealing that they know Spider-Man's true identity. After a race to save her, Peter and MJ share an intimate moment, even a kiss.

In a devastating twist, MJ is revealed to be possessed, but in the aftermath of the cruel trick, Peter learns her true identityâ€”Jean Grey (Sadie Sink), the most powerful member of the X-Men.

Peter takes MJ to Frank's grim hideout for safety, and all three get to know each other a little better, finding unexpected kinship.

Peter is forced to make an abrupt exit, after learning that Jean has possessed the Hulk, using him as a blunt instrument to break into Damage Control.

The situation, of course, veers out of control, but with the help of Frank, Peter manages to calm Hulk down and capture Jean, leaving her in custody of Damage Control.

After a nostalgic hang-out with Ned and MJ, Peter suddenly sees how lonely he has grown in their absence.

More importantly, he realizes that Metzger lied to him about Jean's motivations, learning that she was only trying to save her sister, Sara (Olivia Booth-Ford), a prisoner of Damage Control.

Peter rushes back to fix his mistake, making his way through a massive energy field created by Jean, whose powers have mutated after learning of her sister's fateâ€””V-Max” happened to be the last word Sara saw before she died, a victim of Metzger's experiments.

Battling against villains and henchmen possessed by Jean, Peter realizes that Damage Control has designed specific weapons to defeat him, and embraces his inner spider, rejecting the power suppression device.

Peter tries to stop Jean from murdering Metzger, knowing that the act will change her for the worse.

He allows her into his mind, and she shares an old memory with Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), who reminds them that they deserve to be loved, not for their abilities but for the people they are.

The moment is interrupted by Frank, who has taken the situation into his own hands. Peter's enhanced abilities sense the danger and he puts himself in harm's way, taking Frank's bullet.

Peter recovers in hospital, with Jean using her powers to keep him alive as he heals, and Frank sitting by his bed, regretting his actions.

The people of New York have surrounded the hospital to support Spider-Man's recovery, and Peter is filled with hope after seeing the crowd.

What Happens At The End Of â€˜Spider-Man: Brand New Day'?

Jean Grey quietly leaves the city, heading to a mysterious location by bus, while Damage Control comes under investigation. However, Metzger managed to flee during the chaos, and his whereabouts are unknown.

Peter has learned that he doesn't need to isolate himself to be a crimefighterâ€”the attempt to keep his friends and loved ones safe didn't work, so he reintroduces himself to Ned, and attempts their old handshake.

Somehow, the memory returns to Ned, and it appears as though he finally remembers his old friend, breaking Doctor Strange's spell.

The film ends on a positive note, with Peter no longer alone, but the film's sole post-credits scene shows that Spider-Man has been transported somewhere beyond Earth.

The Ending (And Post-Credits Scene) Of â€˜Spider-Man: Brand New Day,' Explained

While Brand New Day is fairly self-contained for a Marvel film, the next entry in the franchise is the big team-up film, Avengers: Doomsday, which sees MCU heroes across the multiverse come together to face Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.).

Peter Parker is due to be drawn into the multiverse clash, which likely explains the post-credits scene showing a displaced Spider-Man.

Either that, or the webslinger will be taken into space, as he was during Avengers: Infinity War.

As for Jean Grey, new member of Marvel's X-Men, her destination is unknown. It's possible that she will make her way to Professor Xavier's mansion, but it's unclear if it actually exists in this universe.

Mutants have been shown in the MCU, but aside from Sadie Sink's Jean Grey, only X-Men from other universes have appeared (mostly the cast of the original Fox films).

These classic X-Men are returning for Doomsday, but will likely be replaced by a new cast. For now, it's unclear if Jean Grey has a place to go.

As for Peter Parker, there's an interesting ambiguity left after the film ends. Beyond Ned's returned memories, has Doctor Strange's spell really broken?

Has it broken for MJ? It was said to be irreversible.

It's unclear what broke it for Ned, but MJ specifically said she doesn't love Peter, and has no memories of him (perhaps Ned's affection for Peter was stronger).

Maybe Doomsday's incoming multiverse collapse is what broke the spellâ€”or not. If not, there might not be a romantic future for Peter and MJ.

If her memories don't return, the two could stay friends.

However, Brand New Day seems to hint at an attraction between Peter and Jeanâ€”the title does promise a fresh beginning, after all.

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